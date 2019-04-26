Balanced Fund 12348.50 + .36 + .68 + 10.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2049.80 + .20 + .43 + 4.78 Emerging Markets 340.36 + .02 – 1.48 + 12.90 Equity Income Fund 12376.09 + .43 +…

Balanced Fund 12348.50 + .36 + .68 + 10.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2049.80 + .20 + .43 + 4.78

Emerging Markets 340.36 + .02 – 1.48 + 12.90

Equity Income Fund 12376.09 + .43 + .57 + 14.39

GNMA 734.31 + .08 + .27 + 1.91

General Municipal Debt 1364.31 + .14 + .53 + 3.48

Gold Fund 230.28 + 2.13 + .11 + 2.28

High Current Yield 2233.89 + .18 + .36 + 8.66

High Yield Municipal 640.57 + .12 + .51 + 4.09

International Fund 1854.39 + .47 – .27 + 13.81

Science and Technology Fund 2932.30 + .38 + 1.76 + 27.76

Short Investment Grade 364.16 + .04 + .19 + 2.06

Short Municipal 186.50 + .02 + .08 + .99

US Government 659.18 + .10 + .31 + 1.88

