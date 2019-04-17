Balanced Fund 12231.01 – .29 – .01 + 9.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt + 4.04 Emerging Markets 347.10 + .54 + .49 + 15.14 Equity Income Fund 12298.69 – .20 + .54 + 13.67 GNMA 732.33…
Balanced Fund 12231.01 – .29 – .01 + 9.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt + 4.04
Emerging Markets 347.10 + .54 + .49 + 15.14
Equity Income Fund 12298.69 – .20 + .54 + 13.67
GNMA 732.33 + .03 – .23 + 1.64
General Municipal Debt 1356.22 – .09 – .06 + 2.87
Gold Fund 232.48 – .76 – 4.59 + 3.26
High Current Yield 2229.73 + .08 + .43 + 8.46
High Yield Municipal 637.46 + .04 + .02 + 3.58
International Fund 1862.09 + .18 + .95 + 14.28
Science and Technology Fund 2882.62 – .03 + .94 + 25.60
Short Investment Grade 363.38 + .03 + 1.84
Short Municipal 186.40 + .02 + .02 + .93
US Government 656.09 + .04 – .41 + 1.41
