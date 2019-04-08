202
By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 6:35 pm 04/08/2019 06:35pm
Balanced Fund 12236.43 + .09 + .67 + 9.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2036.26 – .11 + .01 + 4.08

Emerging Markets 342.41 – .35 + 1.08 + 13.58

Equity Income Fund 12273.51 + .07 + .74 + 13.44

GNMA 732.98 – .08 – .03 + 1.73

General Municipal Debt 1355.94 + .07 – .08 + 2.85

Gold Fund 243.37 + .81 + 2.24 + 8.09

High Current Yield 2218.72 + .23 + .61 + 7.93

High Yield Municipal 636.29 + .03 – .05 + 3.39

International Fund 1847.31 + .15 + 1.30 + 13.37

Science and Technology Fund 2843.95 + .23 + 1.53 + 23.91

Short Investment Grade 362.89 – .08 + .05 + 1.70

Short Municipal 186.32 – .01 + .89

US Government 657.40 – .20 – .24 + 1.61

