Balanced Fund 12224.66 + .26 + 1.15 + 9.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2038.33 + .15 – .43 + 4.19 Emerging Markets 343.09 + .45 + 2.68 + 13.81 Equity Income Fund 12264.71 + .41 +…

Balanced Fund 12224.66 + .26 + 1.15 + 9.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2038.33 + .15 – .43 + 4.19

Emerging Markets 343.09 + .45 + 2.68 + 13.81

Equity Income Fund 12264.71 + .41 + 1.67 + 13.36

GNMA 733.23 – .19 + 1.76

General Municipal Debt 1355.33 + .02 – .21 + 2.80

Gold Fund 240.91 – .24 – .39 + 7.00

High Current Yield 2213.67 + .14 + .61 + 7.68

High Yield Municipal 635.99 + .01 – .18 + 3.34

International Fund 1844.50 + .20 + 2.33 + 13.20

Science and Technology Fund 2837.35 + .61 + 2.79 + 23.63

Short Investment Grade 362.91 – .06 + 1.71

Short Municipal 186.31 + .01 – .02 + .88

US Government 658.00 – .03 – .54 + 1.70

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.