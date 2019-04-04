Balanced Fund 12192.82 + .14 + 1.20 + 9.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2035.11 + .11 – .65 + 4.03 Emerging Markets 340.98 + .16 + 3.12 + 13.11 Equity Income Fund 12213.53 + .25 +…

