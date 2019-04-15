Balanced Fund 12266.82 – .01 + .27 + 10.13 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.04 + .16 + .18 + 4.28 Emerging Markets 342.71 – .38 – .36 + 13.68 Equity Income Fund 12308.00 – .15 +…

Balanced Fund 12266.82 – .01 + .27 + 10.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.04 + .16 + .18 + 4.28

Emerging Markets 342.71 – .38 – .36 + 13.68

Equity Income Fund 12308.00 – .15 + .26 + 13.76

GNMA 733.15 + .03 – .02 + 1.75

General Municipal Debt 1357.18 – .01 + .11 + 2.94

Gold Fund 238.30 – .34 – 2.31 + 5.84

High Current Yield 2226.49 + .02 + .49 + 8.30

High Yield Municipal 636.89 – .05 + .09 + 3.49

International Fund 1855.45 + .23 + .42 + 13.87

Science and Technology Fund 2869.72 – .15 + .91 + 25.04

Short Investment Grade 363.23 + .01 + 1.80

Short Municipal 186.37 + .01 + .01 + .91

US Government 656.85 + .05 – .19 + 1.52

-0-

