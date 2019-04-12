202
By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 6:39 pm 04/12/2019 06:39pm
Balanced Fund 12253.77 + .25 + .23 + 10.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2033.16 – .38 – .26 + 3.93

Emerging Markets 341.95 – .28 – .48 + 13.43

Equity Income Fund 12313.85 + .57 + .40 + 13.81

GNMA 733.06 – .15 – .07 + 1.74

General Municipal Debt 1356.54 – .09 + .11 + 2.89

Gold Fund 238.34 – .63 – 1.27 + 5.86

High Current Yield + 7.97

High Yield Municipal 636.08 – .22 + 3.36

International Fund 1851.18 + .59 + .36 + 13.61

Science and Technology Fund 2874.36 + .74 + 1.30 + 25.24

Short Investment Grade 363.22 – .06 + .01 + 1.80

Short Municipal 186.32 + .89

US Government 656.00 – .35 – .41 + 1.39

