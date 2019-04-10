Balanced Fund 12232.75 + .30 + .47 + 9.82 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2044.63 + .20 + .58 + 4.51 Emerging Markets 345.39 + .53 + 1.45 + 14.57 Equity Income Fund 12232.92 + .24 +…

Balanced Fund 12232.75 + .30 + .47 + 9.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2044.63 + .20 + .58 + 4.51

Emerging Markets 345.39 + .53 + 1.45 + 14.57

Equity Income Fund 12232.92 + .24 + .41 + 13.07

GNMA 733.99 + .09 + .18 + 1.87

General Municipal Debt 1357.08 + .07 + .14 + 2.93

Gold Fund 243.67 – .14 + 2.19 + 8.23

High Current Yield 2220.19 + .06 + .49 + 8.00

High Yield Municipal 637.32 + .13 + .23 + 3.56

International Fund 1844.61 + .25 + .10 + 13.21

Science and Technology Fund 2855.77 + .85 + .75 + 24.43

Short Investment Grade 363.39 + .07 + .10 + 1.84

Short Municipal 186.36 + .04 + .02 + .91

US Government 658.79 + .10 + .14 + 1.82

-0-

