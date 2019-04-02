Balanced Fund 12159.27 + .03 + .95 + 9.16 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.71 + .23 + .04 + 4.31 Emerging Markets 338.30 – .13 + 1.99 + 12.22 Equity Income Fund 12169.23 – .12 +…

Balanced Fund 12159.27 + .03 + .95 + 9.16

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2040.71 + .23 + .04 + 4.31

Emerging Markets 338.30 – .13 + 1.99 + 12.22

Equity Income Fund 12169.23 – .12 + 1.31 + 12.48

GNMA 733.29 + .01 – .21 + 1.77

General Municipal Debt 1357.15 + .01 + .14 + 2.94

Gold Fund 237.63 – .17 – 5.81 + 5.54

High Current Yield 2208.82 + .16 + .64 + 7.44

High Yield Municipal 636.99 + .06 + .24 + 3.50

International Fund 1826.12 + .14 + 1.61 + 12.07

Science and Technology Fund 2807.68 + .24 + 2.22 + 22.33

Short Investment Grade 363.12 + .11 + .05 + 1.77

Short Municipal 186.28 – .03 + .02 + .86

US Government 658.52 – .07 – .31 + 1.78

