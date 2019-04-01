202
Howard University chooses new partners to tackle the former Howard Town Center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 1, 2019 3:11 pm 04/01/2019 03:11pm
Howard University has, at long last, struck a new deal for the redevelopment of two historic buildings near its campus.

The university’s Board of Trustees approved plans Monday to start negotiations with Edens, Fivesquares Development and the Menkiti Group to redevelop the Bond Bread Factory and Washington Railway & Electric Company buildings into a 600,000-square-foot mixed-use property. While vague, a Howard news release says the project will include multifamily, hotel, and in-line restaurant and retail, in addition to a marketplace and public park.

The 2.2.-acre site, just south of Howard’s campus, has long been envisioned as a ripe one for redevelopment. Formerly known as Howard Town Center, the project has endured a series of partners, stalls and litigation over the years.

The university twice had deals crumble before lining up plans in 2010 for a $143 million residential and retail project on the site, at the northwest corner of Georgia Avenue and V Street NW. But Howard…

