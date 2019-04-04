How to Watch Every Marvel Movie Without Cable

This month will see the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with “Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame,” hitting screens April 26. There are a lot of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,…

This month will see the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with “Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame,” hitting screens April 26. There are a lot of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commonly called the MCU. If you don’t own them already, it might seem a little daunting to get caught up, but even cord-cutters can watch every movie from the MCU. Here are a few of the cheaper options for the viewer on a budget. (Availability and prices are correct as of publication but subject to change.)

How to Rent Every Marvel Movie

Most of the MCU is available to rent or buy in a few different venues. However, most titles are available in three budget-friendly options:

— Rent on YouTube from $2.99.

— Rent on iTunes from $2.99.

— Rent on Google Play from $2.99.

How to Stream Marvel movies

With the upcoming release of streaming service Disney+, many of the Marvel titles are leaving their previous streaming homes. The service isn’t available just yet, so you won’t be able to use it before the big premiere, but you’ll still be able to find a few of the MCU movies available as part of your current streaming subscriptions.

“Iron Man”

This movie kick-started the MCU and introduced one of the most popular Avengers, Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. in the film. Viewers wouldn’t have the MCU without this one, and it’s essential viewing if you’re planning to skim the series.

Where to stream it: You can rent it on iTunes and YouTube for $2.99.

“The Incredible Hulk”

This movie is technically part of the MCU, but wide recasts of nearly every character mean that you won’t find much tying this movie to the rest of the series, aside from a few cameos.

Where to stream it: Amazon, iTunes and Google Play with prices starting at $3.99.

“Iron Man 2”

Though perhaps not as fundamental to the MCU as the first “Iron Man” installment, this movie continues to build upon the story the other started. If you’re a streaming subscriber, you’re in luck.

Where to stream it: Hulu and Amazon Prime.

“Thor”

Serving as the official introduction to the God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, the first “Thor” movie also introduced his trickster brother, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, who serves a key purpose in other movies in the series. For those reasons, skip this one with caution.

Where to stream it: Rent on Google Play and iTunes for $2.99.

“Captain America: The First Avenger”

Arguably the leader of the Avengers, Captain America, played by Chris Evans, made his introduction in this star-spangled origin story. Although it’s not important to the larger storyline, if you want some insight into how Steve Rogers became Captain America, this one is worth a watch.

Where to stream it: Rent it on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with prices starting at $2.99.

“The Avengers”

This was the first real team-up of the Avengers, bringing together all the stories from the previous movies. This movie is key to understanding the story and characters and should make the shortlist of MCU viewing.

Where to stream it: iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with rental prices starting at $2.99.

“Iron Man 3”

Often considered the weakest of the “Iron Man” movies, this installment explored Stark’s identity inside and outside the suit.

Where to stream it: iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with prices starting at $2.99.

“Thor: The Dark World”

This movie explored more of Thor’s relationships, but ultimately didn’t add much to the overall storyline

Where to stream it: Rent on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube for $2.99.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

The eponymous Winter Soldier, Captain America’s old friend Bucky Barnes, provides one of the most emotional storylines in the series. This movie had ripple effects on the rest of the series, especially in “Civil War,” but it’s also considered one of the best films in the series.

Where to stream it: iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with prices starting at $2.99.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

A fun introduction to some of the wackier characters in the MCU, this movie is worth watching if only to meet the Guardians of the Galaxy in their element. The awesome soundtrack helps, too.

Where to stream it: Rent this movie on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with prices starting at $2.99.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Otherwise known as “the one where Iron Man created the villain,” this movie took a look at hubris and heroism and united the heroes once again. It’s a fun movie and worth watching.

Where to stream it: Rent it on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube for $2.99.

“Ant-Man”

This funny take introduced Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, and his sometimes-huge, sometimes-tiny superhero persona. It’s a good introduction to a lesser-known character.

Where to stream it: Rent on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube for $2.99.

“Captain America: Civil War”

The groundwork laid by “The Winter Soldier” came to a head in this movie, which pitted the Avengers against one another. It’s considered one of the better movies in the MCU and is a must-watch for anyone looking to get caught up.

Where to stream it: iTunes, Google Play and YouTube with prices starting at $2.99.

“Doctor Strange”

Perhaps the strangest of the Marvel heroes, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, made his magical entrance in this weird-but-important film.

Where to stream it: Rent it on iTunes, Google Play and YouTube from $2.99.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

The Guardians of the Galaxy came back for round two in this movie, which was fun but ultimately not that important to the larger series.

Where to stream it: Netflix.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

After a brief introduction in “Civil War,” Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, made his return in this movie, featuring the web-slinger in high school.

Where to stream it: You’ll be able to stream this one with a Starz subscription through July 1.

“Thor: Ragnarok”

The most fun of the “Thor” movies, this one made some big moves in Thor’s world while keeping an offbeat sense of humor throughout. Also, tune in to see more Odinson family drama.

Where to stream it: Netflix.

“Black Panther”

The only Oscar winner among the MCU titles, this movie was loved by critics and fans alike and expanded on its title character, Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Where to stream it: Netflix.

“Avengers: Infinity War”

If you’re just going to watch one movie before “Avengers: Endgame,” this is the one to watch. Bringing all the characters into one film, this movie directly feeds into the storyline of the upcoming premiere and is key to knowing what’s going on as the series progresses.

Where to stream it: Netflix.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

The follow-up to the first “Ant-Man” movie is another superhero movie heavy on the humor and light on the action. It’s also not that important in the scheme of the series.

Where to stream it: Netflix.

“Captain Marvel”

The latest Marvel title, this movie introduced one of the most powerful of all the Avengers in Captain Marvel, otherwise known as Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson. She’ll play a key role in the upcoming film, so you won’t want to miss this one. Because it was released so recently, it isn’t available for streaming anywhere yet, but you should still be able to catch it in theaters.

Where to watch it: Theaters.

