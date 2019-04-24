How to Treat Scoliosis in Adults

An estimated 2 to 3 percent of Americans have scoliosis, which involves a sideways curvature of the spine, bending toward a C- or S-shape depending on the case and its severity. Fortunately, the vast majority…

An estimated 2 to 3 percent of Americans have scoliosis, which involves a sideways curvature of the spine, bending toward a C- or S-shape depending on the case and its severity. Fortunately, the vast majority have mild scoliosis — the curve is slight enough that it has no meaningful impact and never requires treatment.

However, for a small but significant minority, some intervention is needed. Typically in such cases treatment occurs when children or adolescents are still growing — with the aim of keeping the curve from further progressing. (That may entail wearing a brace for a time, or undergoing surgery to straighten the spine when the curve is particularly pronounced.) But in some cases, adults with scoliosis also require treatment. Those grownup patients generally fall into two categories: Either they were diagnosed with scoliosis as a child or they’ve developed it as an adult because of degenerative changes in the spine.

With the first, or adult idiopathic scoliosis, people have a curve as a child that persists into adulthood. “So you have people who have scoliosis as an adolescent,” says Dr. Steven Glassman, medical director for Norton Leatherman Spine Center in Louisville, and a past president of the Scoliosis Research Society. “Now they have scoliosis as an adult and it gets complicated by the development of normal aging degenerative changes that we all get,” he explains. “Or the curve continues to get worse, because it wasn’t treated when maybe it should have been treated as a child.”

In addition, in some cases kids who underwent surgery for scoliosis may require further intervention as adults. Some adults who, as adolescents, underwent spinal fusion surgery, to fuse the vertebral discs together and straighten the spine, have problems with degeneration below the fusion, says Dr. Douglas Orr, a spine surgeon at Cleveland Clinic.

However, experts say, much more commonly adults with scoliosis have degenerative scoliosis, which develops as a result of age-related degeneration. Generally speaking, various things can cause scoliosis, including neuromuscular conditions like cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy, injury to the spine and birth defects. But most commonly the cause isn’t known, in which case it’s referred to as idiopathic scoliosis.

As with children, most adults who have scoliosis — whether they had it as kids or not — don’t require treatment. Scoliosis involves a curvature of the spine of more than 10 degrees; and clinicians tend to just monitor it up to about 25 degrees in kids; for more significant curves bracing may be considered to keep it from progressing. And when a curve is more severe still, say around 50 degrees or so, surgery tends to be considered for young patients who are still growing.

But in adults — who are done growing, even though a curve can still get progressively worse — determining whether treatment is warranted or not isn’t about the numbers, as it is with kids. “In adults, the numbers — the size, the magnitude of the curve really doesn’t matter at all,” Orr explains. “What we deal with in adults is symptoms. The indication for treatment in an adult is symptoms that interfere with day-to-day activity.”

Whereas with kids intervention is all about looking forward, and how a curve might get worse as a child grows, in adults it’s about how overall spinal deformity — which includes but isn’t limited to scoliosis — affects the person today. “So there is no perfect correlation between the magnitude of the deformation and a patient’s symptoms,” says Dr. Sergio Mendoza-Lattes, an orthopedic surgeon and co-director of the Duke Spine Center in Durham, North Carolina. “If you have a very athletic person (who is) really strong, they can have much more severe deformities and not really complain very much. (For) a person that’s very sedentary and has very poor physical condition, a much smaller curvature can be very significant.”

What’s more, rather than being the scoliosis alone that’s the problem, commonly it’s one of two accompanying issues that drive people to see a health provider about back pain and function problems: spinal stenosis or sagittal imbalance — a front-to-back imbalance, where a person is bent forward.

“Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spaces within your spine, which can put pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine,” notes the Mayo Clinic. “Most people with spinal stenosis are over the age of 50” — and along with degenerative changes, other causes include trauma and scoliosis.

A person can have spinal stenosis with or without scoliosis. “But the presence of the scoliosis makes the treatment much more complicated,” says Glassman, who is also a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Louisville. “So rather than be able to do a simple operation where you just open up the space for the nerves, you end up having to do a much more complicated operation, where you have to either correct or stabilize the curve in order to allow you to decompress the nerves adequately.”

Surgery in adults with scoliosis to correct spinal deformities isn’t taken lightly given that complications can be serious and even life-threatening — including infections, neurological problems, spinal imbalance and severe blood loss. Complications occur more frequently as procedures get more complex. Given that, experts recommend trying other more conservative approaches like physical therapy first, especially with mild symptoms, or to try to address symptoms a person can live with even if uncomfortable.

Generally speaking, adults with scoliosis and other spinal deformities are urged to stay as active as possible, including doing muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise. One approach that’s sometimes suggested is aqua therapy. “I think that for patients with scoliosis, exercise in a pool — a lot of times the buoyancy and the support of the water helps them do their exercises better,” Glassman says. “It’s a therapy modality that helps their endurance (and) builds their core that they’ll tolerate.”

Some patients may also be prescribed steroids to treat pain and inflammation. In some cases medications are taken orally, or patients may get spinal injections of steroids. Often no other intervention is needed. “When those treatments work, that’s all you do,” Glassman says.

However, where symptoms are more severe, and adults with scoliosis are particularly symptomatic, non-operative approaches don’t tend to be as effective as surgery.

Balance plays a key role in whether an adult with a spinal deformity is disabled and in need of a significant intervention.

“What does influence how you feel is how pitched forward your body is, and that’s what we call the sagittal plane imbalance, or sagittal misalignment,” Mendoza-Lattes explains. Along those lines, a condition that produces a lot of deformation in the elderly is kyphosis — or what’s also described as having a hunchback or humpback. “So when you start to bend over at your shoulder blades, it’s like a really, really bad posture, but your head starts to basically fall down,” Mendoza-Lattes notes. “That’s what we call a kyphosis. It’s a deformation in the front-to-back plane.”

There isn’t a single, static operation to treat such problems, but rather surgeons have various options to address individual spinal deformities. Spinal fusion is frequently done, long rods may be inserted to straighten the spine and it may be necessary to cut or remove parts of bone, or do osteotomies, to correct the positioning of the spine. While complication and re-operation rates — or the need to do additional surgery — tend to be highest in the most complex cases, it’s also those with severe, disabling spinal deformities who may stand to benefit the most, clinicians say.

“Seek out someone with real experience dealing with these problems,” Glassman counsels. “Because not only the surgery is complicated, even more perhaps the decision-making is complicated.” Given that, experts emphasize, it’s key to see health providers who are adept in treating adults with spinal deformity including scoliosis.

