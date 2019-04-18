How to Set Up Credit Card Travel Notifications

You might be ready for an upcoming trip, but is your credit card? Depending on your card issuer, you might need to set up a travel notification for your account. Adding a card travel notification…

You might be ready for an upcoming trip, but is your credit card? Depending on your card issuer, you might need to set up a travel notification for your account.

Adding a card travel notification is easy. For most credit cards, you’ll follow these steps:

— Call your credit card company, log in to its website or access its app.

— Share your travel dates and locations, if applicable.

— Submit and verify your travel notification.

This will help you avoid potential hassles and embarrassing situations when you’re away.

What Are Travel Notifications?

A travel notification is essentially a setting you activate on your credit card account. “Basically, you’re just telling the credit card issuer you’re going to be using the card outside of the normal places you (use it). That way, they don’t think someone stole your credit card,” says Simon Zhen, research analyst at personal finance website MyBankTracker.com.

If you’re on a road trip, you could make a card purchase in one town and then try to shop in another distant location but have your card rejected. Dan Hanks, senior vice president of credit card loyalty and servicing at PNC Bank, says if a transaction appears to be fraudulent, it may be declined, even if it is a legitimate purchase. Purchase location is just one factor credit card companies consider when flagging fraudulent transactions.

“If a customer suddenly starts using a card in a place they’ve never been, especially in another country, it doesn’t mean we’ll decline them, but it increases the chance we might stop the transaction if we think it’s fraud,” Hanks says.

Transactions may be marked as fraudulent and your card deactivated as a precaution, particularly if your issuer can’t reach you to confirm them. If you only bring one credit card on your trip, you may have a major problem on your hands. Luckily, setting up a travel notification before you leave is an easy solution.

How to Set Up Travel Notifications

A travel notification usually requires you to provide your planned destinations and trip dates to your credit card issuer. With that information, the issuer has more knowledge to weed out fraudulent transactions from legitimate ones.

You usually have a few options to set up a travel notification. First, you can call the card issuer. “Look on the back of the card, and you can find the phone number to call. You just tell the customer service rep that you’ll be traveling,” Zhen says. If you prefer digital communication, you can typically set up a travel notification through the credit card company’s website or app.

Each credit card company has its own travel notification policies. While many companies allow you to set up travel notifications, others may not need you to tell them about your travel plans. Below are the policies of major credit card issuers:

American Express does not request travel notifications, citing industry-leading fraud detection capabilities.

Bank of America allows you to create a travel notice up to 60 days before your trip, and it can last up to 90 days from the first day of your excursion. With one travel notice, you can set up multiple itineraries for various cards. You must provide Bank of America a contact number for when you’re away from home. You can also supply details about where you’ll be staying, any planned layovers and other information that may help the company monitor your account for fraud while you’re traveling.

According to Barclays, a travel notification is not mandatory, but it could be wise to avoid declined purchases simply because you are traveling abroad or to a different part of the U.S. Contact the bank by phone, or access your account online or with the Barclays app to set up a notification. If you will be traveling for more than 365 days, connect with the bank by phone to set up a notification.

Capital One doesn’t need notification of travel plans because of the added security of the bank’s chip cards.

Chase lets you set up a travel notification up to a year before your trip. The notification can last up to 90 days. You can apply the notification to multiple cards simultaneously and list multiple destinations.

Citi permits you to add a travel notification up to 180 days before your journey and up to 89 days after your trip begins. You can set the notification for more than one card and report several destinations with one travel notification.

Discover advises setting up a notification before you embark on a trip abroad. Your travel start date can be up to 24 months in the future, and travel notifications can last up to 24 months.

PNC Bank suggests notifying it of the locations and dates of your planned travel to help eliminate phone calls to confirm your account activities. You can create travel notifications up to two years before you depart, and notifications can last up to 30 days. If your travel plans exceed 30 days, you can set up more than one travel alert.

USAA recommends a travel notification to reduce the chance of your card being blocked or flagged for unusual activity. You can set up a notification up to one year before your trip, and the notification will last up to one year from your departure. USAA does not request travel destinations.

U.S. Bank allows you to establish a travel notification for any trip within the next 90 days. Notifications can last up to 90 days. If your travel plans exceed 90 days, you can set up an additional notification at a later date.

Wells Fargo favors notification of when and where you plan to travel. Wells Fargo’s travel notifications do not have any time-based restrictions, so you can set up your travel alert for as long as you’ll be away and not have to set up subsequent ones.

Overall, setting up a travel notification doesn’t have a downside for the customer, Hanks says. Making travel notifications easy to activate is in a credit card company’s best interest. And notifications reduce the chance that a real transaction may be classified as fraudulent, which makes everyone happier.

Don’t Forget About Debit Cards

“Some people set up a travel notification on a credit card but forget to set one up on their debit card,” Zhen says.

While credit cards offer many protections that can be useful when traveling, especially abroad, some people may still plan to use their debit cards. If you do, make sure you set up a travel notification on your debit cards, too, so your purchases on those cards don’t get flagged as fraudulent transactions when you’re on your next trip.

