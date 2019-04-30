How to Return Unused Student Loan Funds

Once a student accepts a student loan package, funds are usually applied directly to his or her student account balance and may be applied to tuition and fees or other costs, like room and board.…

Once a student accepts a student loan package, funds are usually applied directly to his or her student account balance and may be applied to tuition and fees or other costs, like room and board. Loan packages are typically broken up between the fall and spring semesters. Any overage is paid directly to the student by check or direct deposit into the student’s bank account for use toward qualified educational expenses.

The Student Loan Ranger often receives reader questions, and occasionally, we take the opportunity to share some of the issues commonly faced by borrowers. Here’s an example of a question we recently received about student loan refund checks that were not cashed and how to handle disbursement refunds. The question has been edited for clarity and to protect the reader’s privacy.

Q: I was cleaning up in the garage and found two student loan refund checks in the realm of $7,000 dated 2009 and 2010, respectively, in a box full of old school-related paperwork. However, I reached out to my former school and they claim that the money was not sent back to the lending institution and my “account” with the school has a credit of $7,000. They are now sending that money to me next week.

My question is, are schools required to send back uncashed checks to the lender after a certain amount of time has passed? I’ve been paying interest on money that I never had in the first place. Is there anything I should be asking or doing? Or should I just take this money and immediately pay off a majority of my loans?

You’ve done the correct thing by contacting your lending institution to find out the status of these funds. Unfortunately, you can’t get around the fact that you have been paying interest on them even though you never cashed the checks.

According to Federal Student Aid, an office of the U.S. Department of Education, once student loans are disbursed, the student has 120 days to send any money back to the lending institution without having to pay any interest or fees. There is no stipulation that requires the lending institution to send an unused amount of a loan back to the lender. After 120 days, a student can still send any leftover funds back but will likely end up paying some interest if it has accrued.

It’s important for borrowers to know what qualified education expenses can be covered by student loan disbursements. Student loan disbursement refunds can be used to cover academic or living expenses while in school, such as housing, food and transportation. If the student has other ways of paying for these expenses such as a part-time job or support from a parent, it would be better to send the funds back. It’s important for students to understand the implications of these funds on their future financial success upon graduation.

Spending on unnecessary expenses with no relation to school, such as extravagant spring break trips or a new car, is not advised, since ultimately this is money you will have to pay back. When signing the promissory note for a student loan, you agree to spend funds on school-related expenses only.

Student loan disbursements should not be seen as free money to spend on whatever you choose. A reasonable amount can be allotted for clothing, transportation and other necessary expenses, but knowing it will have to be paid back with interest upon graduation should deter borrowers from unnecessary spending. However, borrowers will not have to submit a receipt or any proof of their spending on qualified expenses, so it is up to you to spend wisely.

In this case, since the school is sending you the $7,000 refund check, the best thing to do with it is to send it to your loan servicer and pay down your student loan debt. There’s nothing that can be done to reduce the interest you’ve already paid, but you can reduce the amount you’ll have to pay going forward.

Readers who are current student loan borrowers should keep in mind that sending unused funds back can save you hundreds of dollars in interest. If possible, it’s best to notify your school within 30 days of receiving the disbursement that you wish to send it back or cancel the loan.

If notified in time, the school can avoid sending the refund and having to cancel the check or deposit. It saves the borrower and the lending institution extra steps. But, borrowers do have 120 days from disbursement to return the funds without penalty. Missing the recommended time frames makes it a more cumbersome process as you will have to work with your school’s financial aid office to get the funds sent back.

You should submit your request to return the funds in writing so you can establish a paper trail and prove your desire to return the unused money.

If you are outside of the window of time and just wish to return unused funds at the end of the semester, reach out to your lender to get information about making a student loan payment. The lender will be able to direct you to where to send it and how to get it into the right hands.

Your future self will thank you for being financially responsible and handling your student loans wisely.

