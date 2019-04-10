How to Retire Happy on Limited Resources

Stepping into retirement with an underfunded retirement account or a half empty savings account doesn’t mean you are condemned to live out your days in poverty. You can marshal your resources to enjoy a comfortable…

Stepping into retirement with an underfunded retirement account or a half empty savings account doesn’t mean you are condemned to live out your days in poverty. You can marshal your resources to enjoy a comfortable retirement on a modest budget. Remember to focus on these three A’s of retirement.

[Read: 8 Things That Matter More Than Money for a Happy Retirement.]

Attitude

Many people spend their working lives believing that money is important to support a lavish lifestyle and provide a certain amount of power. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking more money will make you happier. But remember when you were younger and first got out of school? You lived on a tight budget, maybe even below the poverty line. You had to be careful with money, didn’t go to expensive restaurants and probably couldn’t afford to travel. And yet you had fun, because you realized that beyond a certain minimum basic income, you don’t need a lot of money to be happy.

Acquiring a bigger house and more toys does not necessarily make you more satisfied. Sitting on a large and growing individual retirement account does not make you more important. The real source of happiness comes from your family, close friends and your broader social circle. Contentment comes from being a useful member of a community. It helps if you can approach life with a positive attitude. The key is to make the decision to appreciate what you have, not to resent what you don’t have.

[Read: 4 Things to Eliminate From Your Life for a Happy Retirement.]

Adaptation

You will experience many changes in retirement. You might watch your children grow up and leave the nest, add new grandchildren to your family and go from a bi-weekly paycheck to living on a fixed income. The key to happiness is adapting to those changes successfully. Maybe you dreamed of a retirement sitting on a tropical beach or jetting from one exotic travel destination to another, but it turns out you can’t afford more than an occasional trip to the local beach. Most retirees rely on Social Security for at least half of their retirement income. With an average monthly payout of $1,461 in 2019, most retirees can’t afford a lavish lifestyle. But while your income level may set some spending boundaries, it has little influence on how you feel about yourself.

You may suffer some physical limitations as you get older. A key to happiness is to accept these inevitable changes and adapt your activities to the altered landscape. Maybe you can’t run a marathon anymore, but can walk a 5K. Maybe it’s become difficult to travel, but you can make new discoveries in your own neighborhood. You might have to bring in a roommate or live with another family. But if you adapt to these changes, it can bring a richness to your life. Consider a retired couple who need to move in with their adult son and his wife. While the situation could be stressful, there is also the potential for enlivening experiences. The retired couple is not lonely, and they get the help they need. They can also help the younger couple around the house, prepare dinner and bring their sense of humor to the table as they talk and laugh about family, friends and the community.

[Read: 25 Things to Do When You Retire.]

Activities

No one is happy just sitting around and watching TV all day. There are many free and low-cost activities available to retirees. Most people have access to a library offering books, movies and computer time. There may be opportunities to take classes at a community college or through the local public school system at a nominal cost. Many senior centers offer free or low-cost meals, day trips to nearby parks or museums and free services to help with everything from low-impact exercise to counseling to help with filing income tax forms. In addition, many retirees find comfort, meaning and a sense of belonging at their religious institution or social club.

Nobody needs a lot of money to enjoy their leisure time, take care of their health and cultivate relationships with family and friends. And these are the things that provide real happiness in retirement.

Tom Sightings is the author of “You Only Retire Once” and blogs at Sightings at 60.

More from U.S. News

Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather

25 Ways to Enjoy Retirement on a Reduced Income

12 Great Things About Retirement

How to Retire Happy on Limited Resources originally appeared on usnews.com