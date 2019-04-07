How to Protect and Grow Investments to Pay for College

While some college-bound high school students may have received an acceptance letter this month, their family’s biggest worry might be the bill. For most it’s not quite as simple as writing a check every semester.…

While some college-bound high school students may have received an acceptance letter this month, their family’s biggest worry might be the bill.

For most it’s not quite as simple as writing a check every semester. Many families have more than one type of college savings account, and the fortunate must figure how to safeguard and grow funds that won’t be tapped for several years.

How to balance safety and growth? What’s the most tax – efficient way to take money from vehicles, such as 529 college savings plans or Coverdell Education Savings Accounts? What if the student scores a generous scholarship? Or suppose he or she takes a break?

“Planning for college education funding can get really complicated, so pull in your advisor to help with the best tax strategy,” says Kelly Crane, chief investment officer and president of California-based Napa Valley Wealth Management. “When and if you think you might be eligible for financial aid, you need an advisor well-versed in the complex matrix of regulations.”

As financial advisors are fond of saying, every situation is different and requires a tailor-made strategy, but experts do have some general tips:

— Use other people’s money.

— Rebalance the fund.

— Preserve tax benefits.

— Hold prepaid plans.

Use Other People’s Money

Before tapping precious college savings, the family should pore over opportunities for financial aid and other benefits — a process that should start early and keep going throughout the college years since opportunities change.

Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of Savingforcollege.com, urges families to look for funding under the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which can reduce the tax bill by up to $2,500 a year. It is available to families with modified adjusted gross income of $80,000 or less, or $160,000 or less for joint filers, and it can be used for a wide range of college expenses.

Smart management can also improve the chances the student will receive student financial aid, Kantrowitz says. College financial aid might be awarded in subsequent years even if it is not offered at the start.

“It is often beneficial to spend down child assets to zero before touching 529 plan assets, so that the assets don’t persist to a subsequent year to once again reduce eligibility for need-based financial aid,” he says, noting that assets in the child’s name are more harmful to aid eligibility than assets owned by parents and grandparents.

Rebalance the Fund

By the time freshman year arrives, the typical college investor has most assets in relatively safe holdings like cash and short-term bonds. This is automatic if the family has used a target-date fund. But if the master plan or choice of target-date fund was geared toward entering college in fall 2019, some funds won’t be used for three more years, or later if graduate school is planned. It could pay to transfer some assets to a more aggressive account using stocks, to be sure of keeping up with rising costs.

Todd Flynn, a planner at Soundmark Wealth Management in Kirkland, Washington, says investors should not just assume a target-date fund has a suitable asset mix, as providers address this differently.

“Many plans have age-based allocations that progressively reduce the risk of the portfolio over time, but it is important to do your own review of your allocation to ensure that the funds you have worked so hard to save are well protected as you begin the distribution process,” he says.

Most families, however, should opt to play it safe with college funds that will be needed soon, Kantrowitz says.

“If you are not in an age-based asset allocation (in a target-date plan), you will need to switch to a low-risk mix, such as 20 percent equities and the rest in (certificates of deposit) or money markets or short-term bond funds,” he says.

Preserve Tax Benefits

Section 529 plans allow tax-free withdrawals for approved college expenses like tuition, but not for things like nonqualified travel or spending on entertainment. So the family can tap the 529 for only those approved expenses and should use an ordinary taxable account for other outlays.

Crane suggests that families with various types of accounts consider tapping the 529 plans last, not just for financial aid reasons, but also to get the most out of tax-free growth.

“Remember, if you don’t use the money inside the 529, you can gift it to your child and the gain will be taxed at their tax rate (rather than the parents’ higher rate), or you can change the beneficiary to another child,” he says. He adds, however, that a plan that has enjoyed large gains may be ripe for a drop if the investor waits too long.

The flip side, Crane says, is that investors should first tap funds that do not have a tax advantage.

“Early distributions should come from accounts that generate taxable income: nonrevocable trusts, brokerage accounts or UGMAs (Uniform Gifts to Minors Act). Consider spending those early.”

UGMA funds count heavily against the student’s aid eligibility and should therefore be drained early, she says.

Coverdell accounts should also be used early, as they count against financial aid and cannot be transferred to another student.

Hold Prepaid Plans

Many state-run 529s have a prepaid tuition option that allows the investor to pay for credit hours at current prices to avoid increases later. These accounts can protect the assets from the risks of the stock market, since tuition and other costs are likely to rise even if the market crashes. That means it can make sense to hold these assets in reserve for the final years of college or graduate school, in case other college savings lose value.

Most college investors are also putting money aside for retirement and many experts caution against raiding retirement accounts for college. After all, young people have many years to pay off school loans and save for retirement too; their parents don’t.

How to Protect and Grow Investments to Pay for College originally appeared on usnews.com