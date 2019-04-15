How to Help Teens Navigate the Health Care System

“I didn’t realize this was a problem. I thought my symptoms would eventually go away.” That’s what my 18-year-old patient said to me as she described the daily headaches she’s experienced for the past three…

“I didn’t realize this was a problem. I thought my symptoms would eventually go away.”

That’s what my 18-year-old patient said to me as she described the daily headaches she’s experienced for the past three months. She thought it was normal to have headaches because she was stressed at school. She also thought that if over-the-counter medications helped her headaches, she didn’t need to see a doctor. However, she took OTC medications every day for three months, which led to significant problems — apart from the headache itself.

[See: 10 Lessons From Empowered Patients.]

Like my patient, many adolescents and young adults believe their problem will go away on its own and may not seek a health care provider until their symptoms are severe. For this reason, it’s important for adolescents to have regular checkups and see a health care provider as soon as problems arise.

As part of adolescence, youth learn to make decisions about food, clothing, hobbies, friends, relationships and more. These decisions help transition them into adulthood. Yet as an adult, one is expected to know his or her way around the medical system — making appointments, picking up medications from the pharmacy, speaking to clinical providers and making informed health related decisions. This doesn’t come naturally for many people. To help people learn to navigate, it’s important to start this process during adolescence.

[See: 12 Signs You Should Fire Your Doctor.]

So where and how can we start?

The annual preventive care visit is a good place to begin. It’s recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for adolescents without any sign of health problems to ensure they’re growing and developing normally. The annual visit is not just a time to obtain immunizations and screening tests. It’s also an opportunity for adolescents to ask questions and learn more about their health. Moreover, it’s an opportunity for them to learn how to navigate the medical system. As a physician who specializes in adolescent medicine, I take time with my patients (and their parents) to prepare them to become self-advocates. The youth get to voice their concerns and speak one-on-one with providers during these visits and are respected, as individuals.

[Read: 7 Practical Tips for Parenting Teens in the Digital Age.]

Adolescents in New York State have the right to see a health care provider confidentially and make their own decisions about reproductive health services and most outpatient circumstances for mental health counseling. But these cases shouldn’t be the only time adolescents make health-related decisions. They should feel empowered to play an active role in the decision-making process at every health care visit. Therefore, I encourage providers and parents to work together to support youth through adolescence. Most importantly, I encourage adolescents to take a stand for their health.

More from U.S. News

What Are the Types of Orthopedic Doctors?

Who’s Who at Your Doctor’s Office

10 Questions Doctors Wish Their Patients Would Ask

How to Help Teens Navigate the Health Care System originally appeared on usnews.com