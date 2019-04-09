How to Find Cheap Dresses for Formal Events

With prom season fast approaching and spring and summer weddings coming up, finding the right formalwear for the occasion is something that’s on many to-do lists. Unfortunately, formalwear often comes with an astoundingly high price…

With prom season fast approaching and spring and summer weddings coming up, finding the right formalwear for the occasion is something that’s on many to-do lists. Unfortunately, formalwear often comes with an astoundingly high price tag, one that turns shopping for a dress into a challenging financial endeavor.

It doesn’t have to be like that. The modern world offers a lot of options for formalwear. Here are six strategies to follow when shopping for the perfect dress for your big event, such as a wedding or prom:

— Buy secondhand.

— Look at sample dresses.

— Rent a dress.

— Borrow a dress.

— Do things differently.

— If you do buy, negotiate.

Read on for more information on how to save money on formal dresses.

Buy Secondhand

Rather than starting your search at a traditional bridal or formalwear shop, start by looking at secondhand stores and consignment shops. Many people have their big event, then stow the dress away in the closet for a year or two, only to sell it off or donate it when they realize they’re not going to wear it again.

The selection might not be perfect, and you might have to take the item to a tailor or seamstress for adjustments, but you can often find an incredible deal on an amazing dress by hitting local consignment shops and secondhand stores. Shops like Plato’s Closet and Second Hand Rose are great places to start your journey.

Ask About ‘Sample’ Dresses

Many bridal and formal stores have “sample” dresses of the current style for customers to try. However, at the end of the season, the current dress styles rotate, meaning that the sample dresses are no longer useful. Such stores will often look to unload sample dresses at the end of a season.

One great approach is to simply go to a bridal shop or formalwear store and ask about their sample dresses. Do they have any available? You can often get such dresses at a huge discount, and they typically have little wear on them.

Some good places to start your search for a reasonably priced dress include these stores:

— Nordstrom Rack

— Macy’s

— ASOS

— Boohoo

Rent a Dress

Many stores cater to individuals who merely want to rent their formalwear rather than buying it. This drastically reduces the cost of looking great for a formal event, plus you don’t have to fill your closet with something you’re unlikely to wear again.

Many local stores and small chains cater to this need, including Skeffington’s and Rent the Runway, though most of these services are offered by standalone stores.

Borrow a Dress

If you have a close friend or relative with a similar body shape, you may be able to simply borrow a dress from that friend. It may require a few small adjustments that can easily be made at a low cost. (You can have the adjustments removed later.)

Not only is this a great way to save money, it’s also a nice way to bond with a friend or close relative over a shared experience.

Do Things Differently

If you’re willing to think outside the box, you might consider taking a completely different approach to such a formal event.

If this is your wedding, consider something less formal and more casual for your event that won’t require your investment in an expensive dress and will probably save the entire wedding party some money, too.

If you’re looking at a prom dress, consider wearing something less formal, such as a brightly colored simple dress.

If You Do Buy, Negotiate

If none of these options are right for you, at least go into the formalwear store with an eye toward negotiating. While you likely won’t score big savings on the dress itself, you can often negotiate a package deal with other accessories. Simply make a reasonable offer on the items you’re buying.

A tip: You’re much more likely to get some kind of discount if you’re able to pay in full when buying rather than splitting up the payment.

In any case, acquiring a dress for a formal event does not need to be a major financial burden. Approach the situation with some thought and creativity and you can save a bundle.

