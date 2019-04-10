How to Exercise When You've Been Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes

Maria Ibarra Sandifer couldn’t control her blood sugar. Now 44, the Sacramento, California, medical records specialist was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about nine years ago and started on medication. But a year later her…

Maria Ibarra Sandifer couldn’t control her blood sugar. Now 44, the Sacramento, California, medical records specialist was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about nine years ago and started on medication. But a year later her A1C — a measure of blood sugar levels over time — was rising. And that wasn’t OK.

Sandifer came from a family with a strong history of diabetes (although they didn’t talk much about it). She had seen what diabetes can do if unchecked. Her late mother, who’d lost a sister to the condition, took medication and walked for her health. But Sandifer’s brothers, diagnosed as adults, suffered serious complications: Both have had toes amputated, and one is now blind. “So I knew what the future held,” she says, “and I didn’t want (it) to be that.”

So eventually, in addition to continuing her medication and improving her diet, she focused on making exercise more of a habit with the help of a diabetes educator. She started taking exercise classes and, over the years, built up to working out with her daughter at the gym four or fives days a week, using both cardio and weight machines. Her A1C and blood sugar became well-controlled. Then, in late 2017, Sandifer underwent gastric sleeve surgery, which led to a 60-pound weight loss and reversal of her diabetes. “I finally feel like I took control of my overall health,” she says.

These days, Sandifer walks 30 minutes daily, preferably outside. “I’m quite the power walker,” she says. “I really enjoy just being able to be more active.”

Exercise and Type 2 Diabetes

Medication to lower your blood glucose, a healthy diet and exercise are three mainstays of diabetes treatment. “The main thing exercise does is (allow us to) use fuel more effectively, and use up the stored carbohydrates in the cells, and that’s what’s associated with insulin resistance,” says Sheri Colberg-Ochs, an exercise physiologist in California and lead author of the American Diabetes Association’s most recent position statement on physical activity and exercise for diabetes.

Exercise also lowers blood glucose (or blood sugar), blood pressure and blood fats or lipid levels. “All of those are important in managing diabetes,” says Deborah Greenwood, a clinical nurse specialist and president of Deborah Greenwood Consulting, which offers diabetes care and management services, and a former president of the American Association of Diabetes Educators.

What’s more, exercise helps stave off cardiovascular conditions, such as heart attack and stroke, which people with diabetes are at higher risk for. And, when exercise helps lead to weight loss, it can also improve health markers in people with diabetes. The mood boost that comes with physical activity is also a welcome surprise to many new exercisers. “Exercise is a free medication — it’s free treatment, if you will, for diabetes,” Greenwood says.

The Best Exercises for Diabetes

While any kind of movement (even activities like gardening that don’t seem like exercise) is better than none, certain types of exercise seem to benefit diabetes patients in different ways.

— Aerobic exercise. Exercises like walking, running, swimming and cycling are associated with lower cardiovascular and overall mortality risks for people with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and doing this type of exercise regularly reduces A1C, triglycerides, blood pressure and insulin resistance in patients with Type 2 diabetes. High-intensity interval training can also be helpful for the condition, since it helps boost muscles’ ability to use oxygen and improves insulin sensitivity and glycemic control.

— Resistance training. Research shows resistance training — activities like weightlifting, using resistance bands or even performing body-weight exercises — benefits glycemic control, insulin resistance, blood pressure, strength and lean body mass in people with Type 2 diabetes. “With aerobic exercise, you’re about as good as your last bout,” Colberg-Ochs says. “With resistance training, you get more of a lasting effect because you’re building muscle or slowing or preventing the loss of muscle mass, which allows you to manage insulin resistance.”

— Balance and flexibility work. One estimate puts older people with diabetes at a 17 times higher risk of falling than younger people without the condition, and “falling often leads to injuries that can be life-threatening,” Colberg-Ochs says. That means activities that improve balance — whether that’s taking yoga classes, using a balance board or simply practicing standing on one leg — are especially important to implement. Stretching and other activities that improve flexibility can also improve the health of people with diabetes, who often have limited joint mobility as a symptom.

The American Diabetes Association’s position statement recommends adults with Type 2 diabetes perform “both aerobic and resistance exercise training for optimal glycemic and health outcomes,” and not go more than two days in a row without exercising. It’s also helpful to break up sedentary time, ideally getting up every 30 minutes to simply move, whether that’s by stretching, walking or doing squats, Colberg-Ochs says.

How to Start Exercising With Type 2 Diabetes

Going from zero to 100 when it comes to exercise can be particularly risky for people with Type 2 diabetes, since the condition is often accompanied by heart, kidney and other medical problems. Greenwood suggests meeting with a diabetes educator, who can help you develop a personalized management plan. Private insurers and Medicare cover diabetes education, she says, but it’s vastly underused, so ask your physician for a referral. Your doctor should also be conducting blood tests to help gauge what levels of activity are safe, says ADA’s president of medicine and science, Dr. Louis H. Philipson, who’s also the director of the Kovler Diabetes Center and a professor in the departments of medicine and pediatrics at the University of Chicago.

“When you’re newly diagnosed, you want to go slow and see what you can tolerate physically and to accelerate gradually with a health professional helping you to sort that out,” he says. Many people, Sandifer included, find devices like step counters to be helpful in tracking their progress. “Focus on changes you can do now,” Colberg-Ochs says, like taking out one serving of carbohydrates or aiming for 400 more steps. “It doesn’t have to be extreme measures that are hard to sustain.”

Taking care of your feet is also important as it relates to exercising with diabetes, Greenwood says. Along with checking your feet daily, choose good-quality, comfortable shoes that fit well, she suggests. People who have developed peripheral neuropathy — a diabetes complication involving reduced sensation in their feet — need to be even more careful. One tip is using seamless socks, which eliminate rubbing against the skin.

One of the great benefits of exercise is that it lowers blood sugar. However, if blood sugar gets too low — a condition called hypoglycemia — treatment is needed. So remember to keep glucose tablets or a sugary snack handy while working out. If possible, work out with other people around, whether it’s at a gym or with a running buddy outdoors, especially when you’re just starting out.

Some Type 2 diabetes patients who modify their diet, ramp up their activity and lose excess weight may lower their blood sugar to the point that their oral medications can be reduced. All those behavior and health changes, Philipson says, go hand in hand.

