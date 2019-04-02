How to Earn Gift Cards With Swagbucks and Swag Codes

With constantly fluctuating prices, promotions and coupons, getting the best rates can take a considerable amount of time and legwork. But fortunately, you don’t have to be a seasoned bargain hunter to score enticing steals…

Members of the free Swagbucks.com rewards program can earn points known as Swagbucks for everyday online tasks, including shopping and conducting research. Points can be redeemed for free gift cards with as little as $3 in rewards to popular retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy or redeemed for cash when you’ve earned a minimum of $25 in Swagbucks via PayPal.

“Many of our members socialize around the activities and earn money while doing it,” says Chuck Davis, CEO and Chairman of Prodege, LLC, an internet and media company that owns and operates Swagbucks.com. “The Swagbucks community was just opened up globally, so consumers can enjoy the benefits no matter where they are,” he says.

There are a variety of ways to earn points through Swagbucks.com. Here are easy ways to start using the site to earn gift cards, cash back and other rewards:

— Shop online.

— Book travel.

— Take surveys.

— Watch videos.

— Search the web.

— Look for Swag Codes.

Shop Online

By signing up for Swagbucks and making online purchases, you can earn points for every dollar spent at sites such as Target, Amazon and Walmart through Swagbucks.com. These rewards may change at any given time depending on the current retailer offer. To begin, search for the online store you’re interested in at Swagbucks.com or through the free Swagbucks mobile app, and click the link to activate rewards. Keep in mind, you will only earn points if you complete a purchase. The number of days that it takes for Swagbucks to be applied to your account can vary; most rewards offered for shopping typically take up to 30 days to apply, depending on the purchase.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, recommends downloading the Swagbutton, an interactive browser extension that automatically applies cash back and adds coupons to your online shopping cart for instant rewards and savings. “As I browse online, I receive alerts for available cash back opportunities, promo codes and other savings, and all I have to do is click the deal to activate the offer and shop as I normally would,” Bodge says. “It takes the work out of searching for deals and cash back offers, saving you both time and money.”

Book Travel

You can easily accumulate points by booking your trip through Swagbucks.com or the affiliated app. “The offers are very common when I’m booking travel on sites like Expedia and Orbitz, and because I’m spending a fair bit when I book travel, the Swagbucks benefits are excellent,” Bodge says.

Take Surveys

Sharing your opinion is another fun way to earn rewards and you can find thousands of personalized surveys from top brands and agencies on everything from entertainment to shopping behaviors. These surveys can take anywhere from five to 60 minutes to complete and can be easily done on your computer or mobile device.

Watch Videos

You can easily earn Swagbucks by watching videos at your convenience, whether from your couch on your TV, from your mobile device while commuting to work or from the gym. What’s more, for those who have been thinking about signing up for a new video streaming service or monthly delivery box, Swagbucks also offers opportunities to earn points by subscribing to these services through their site.

Search the Web

The simplest way to start racking up points toward a free gift card is to use the Swagbucks search engine. It’s as easy as entering your search into the search bar on the site. Just make sure to set Swagbucks as your default webpage, so you don’t forget to use it. You’ll have the chance to win Swagbucks in different increments, ranging from 1 to 1,000 points, daily.

Look for Swag Codes

Beyond the standard earning opportunities, you can also collect rewards by discovering Swag Codes. “Swag Codes are surprise deals and offers that are released randomly,” explains Josef Gorowitz, founder and president of Prodege, LLC. “It’s a quick and easy way for consumers to earn extra Swagbucks.”

Each Swag Code is worth a certain number of points and is only available within a specific time frame. Since these freebies are sent out at random, you need to know what to look for and where to look in order to snag the code. Swagbucks will alert you when there’s a new Swag Code available through the Swagbutton, mobile app or via one of their social media pages. Each message will link to the placement of the code, which can be redeemed by entering it into the Swagbutton or mobile app. Just make sure to enter the text of the code exactly as it appears. Once you enter the code and your rewards have been applied, you will receive a message that your points have been applied to your account so you can begin redeeming them for gift cards or cash.

