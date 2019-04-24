How to Cope as a Layoff Survivor

You looked on sadly as your co-workers cleared out their desks and headed for the exit. But in the wake of a layoff, your strongest immediate reaction may be relief that you didn’t number among…

You looked on sadly as your co-workers cleared out their desks and headed for the exit. But in the wake of a layoff, your strongest immediate reaction may be relief that you didn’t number among those summoned to the manager’s office and then dismissed.

That consolation may not last. Downsizing often has negative effects on workers who remain employed, according to business and psychology research. Many suffer from “survivor syndrome,” a cluster of symptoms that includes feelings of guilt, loss of control and decreased motivation to perform well at work.

These problems arise when a restructuring seems to workers like a breach of the unspoken psychological contract they have with their employers, explains Wayne Cascio, distinguished university professor and the Robert H. Reynolds chair in global leadership at the University of Colorado–Denver.

“When you have a downsizing, if the procedures are not seen as fair, it leads to feelings of injustice and betrayal,” he says.

Layoff survivors may experience:

— Perceived lack of fairness.

— Grief, guilt and fear.

— Loss of motivation and productivity.

— Stress and resentment.

— Temptation to look for a new job.

Perceived Lack of Fairness

No one likes a layoff. But workers and researchers agree that some approaches are preferable to others.

Employees are more likely to perceive layoffs as fair when they’re reserved as a measure of last resort, Cascio says. Employees tend to appreciate when companies try alternatives first, such as freezing hiring or pay, or offering unpaid leave or early retirement to volunteers.

Other factors influencing what researchers call perceived “procedural fairness” include the extent to which laid-off employees received advance notice, were treated with dignity and respect and received adequate benefits, according to an article by Joel Brockner, the Phillip Hettleman professor of business at Columbia Business School.

“If you feel the layoffs were done in a fair manner, it makes you more satisfied in the outcome,” says Rebecca Bennett, professor of management at the University of Central Florida College of Business.

If not, however, you’ll likely feel a lot worse about the whole experience.

Grief, Guilt and Fear

Downsizing can stir up a whole host of unpleasant emotions. Guilt is a common reaction among survivors who wonder why they got to keep their jobs. The sudden departure of a workplace friend or admired mentor can also trigger mourning.

“Clinical psychologists tell us it’s important to be able to grieve,” Cascio says. “When people are let go, they don’t get to say goodbye. They’re just gone. That adds to the stress.”

Layoffs may make survivors feel like they’ve lost control over their environments and fates, an unpleasant sensation that may inspire fear.

Loss of Motivation and Productivity

Negative feelings like these can dampen survivors’ motivation to excel at the office. They may notice their personal productivity nosedive as they worry about their own job security and wonder whether the company has a viable future.

“Unless management addresses those questions, it only gets more and more severe,” Cascio says.

If workers don’t receive reassurance that the company still offers opportunities for growth and success, they may not believe there are any remaining incentives to stay productive, according to Brockner’s paper.

Stress and Resentment

When a company announces plans to “streamline” its processes, that’s often code for asking employees to do more with less. Workers who survive a layoff may find themselves required to take on additional tasks or assume new responsibilities without adequate resources or additional compensation. This situation can quickly create stress and leave layoff survivors feeling burned out.

It can also sour their relationships with their managers. Bosses who apply performance pressure after a layoff without explaining why may come across as abusive, breeding resentment.

Workers who recognize that their managers have “outside influences on their behavior are less likely to blame them and think they’re a jerk,” Bennett explains. So before jumping to negative conclusions, layoff survivors may want to ask their supervisors to justify why extra effort is being requested at a difficult time.

Temptation to Look for a New Job

During a layoff, a company intentionally cuts the size of its staff. Leaders may not realize, though, that this drastic action often inspires survivors to leave, too, for job opportunities elsewhere. In the year after workers are laid off, “unanticipated voluntary turnover” is often much higher than usual, Cascio says.

“Morale and loyalty to the organization drop. So does trust in management,” he explains. “How deeply involved you want to get in the organization drops as well.”

Unfortunately for survivors, colleagues who leave voluntarily are often the best performers and most desired on the job market. This turnover can lower morale even further and leave remaining employees even less well-equipped to tackle work challenges.

Survivors who have to cover for former co-workers may experience at least one benefit from the situation, however. The additional responsibilities and tasks they take on may provide them with new skills that improve their resumes, eventually making them more attractive for job opportunities, too.

