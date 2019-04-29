How to Avoid Sequence-Of-Returns Risk

Investors tend to be focused on short-term returns, even though people know intellectually that the long haul is important. It’s hard to avoid peeking at your investment results every quarter or every month, even when…

Investors tend to be focused on short-term returns, even though people know intellectually that the long haul is important.

It’s hard to avoid peeking at your investment results every quarter or every month, even when your logical brain tells you that it’s the coming years, not the past month, that matter.

Everybody likes seeing their account value grow, but there is a trade-off. Risk levels must account for an investor’s need for income, life expectancy, financial goals and other considerations. An investor must take enough risk — in the form of stock ownership — to meet his or her lifetime goals, while also dampening volatility with lower-risk securities, typically short-term, high-quality bonds.

[See: 10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

A high-risk portfolio, consisting, for example, of 70% or 80% stocks, will likely deliver an eye-popping return in a bull market. But when equities turn south, stock owners will see the effect of so much risk, as their portfolios lose value to a greater degree than portfolios containing a higher percentage of bonds.

Over time, stocks return more than bonds. When stocks decline sharply, such as in the fourth quarter of 2018, investors may be disappointed or even panicked when they review their statements. Those who keep their eye on the long term generally fare better, as they are not inclined to sell out in reaction to a market decline.

While short-term pullbacks are not all that unusual, a prolonged market downturn could wreak havoc for new retirees. Though most investors are understandably focused on a portfolio’s upside potential, far too many neglect to account for the effects of downside risk. A panicked, spur-of-the-moment sale of securities won’t solve the problem when markets fall into a sharp correction. In fact, it will almost certainly do more harm than good.

Market downturns are inevitable. Nobody can control the timing of a correction, but investors can take steps ahead of time to protect themselves.

For example, say you retire five years from today. The money in your investment accounts needs to last as long as you do. Growth is an important part of that equation, as you will be making regular withdrawals now, instead of regular contributions.

A month after your big retirement party, just as you are packing for that planned trip you’ve dreamed of, the market goes into a sudden downturn.

[See: How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property.]

Rather than rallying higher within a few months, as it did in early 2019, the stock market sinks into a longer malaise. For 12 to 18 months, there is no significant rally.

As a new retiree, you are no longer earning income from your job. You rely on withdrawals from your investment portfolios.

With the market in a downturn, you’re cashing out stocks that are trading below their previous levels. If they are worth less than you paid, you are locking in losses. Perhaps even more serious, you now have a lower overall value within your account, leaving you with less ability to take advantage of compounding, one of the keys to generating returns. This also reduces the number of stock shares available to participate in rallies that happen later.

This is the problem with sequence-of-returns risk. If the market delivers negative returns for a prolonged period of time in early retirement, or even for several shorter periods in a compressed time frame, it will do lasting damage and reduce the amount of income the portfolio will generate throughout the rest of your life.

This sounds pretty bleak, but fortunately, you can protect yourself.

For starters, a comprehensive financial plan will account for all your spending needs and the projected income from your investments. This is not a pie-in-the-sky forecast, and it’s more complex than a few numbers plugged into a spreadsheet calculation. A comprehensive plan gives you a baseline from which to make adjustments to account for market downturns, unexpected expenses and other changes in your financial situation.

In addition to broad asset allocation, which smooths returns and mitigates portfolio risk, you might consider what’s called the bucket strategy of keeping money for shorter-term expenses in bonds or cash. This allows you to cover your liabilities in the near term, without worrying about a market downturn. That gives the stocks in your portfolio time to rebound from a downturn, and eliminates the need to sell when the market is down, just to pay for groceries and keeping the lights on.

[See: 6 Ways to Invest Your Emergency Fund.]

Keep in mind: Investing always involves the risk-and-return trade-off. Having a solid plan for those unavoidable downturns is one of the best ways to weather a downturn and emerge in the best possible financial shape.

More from U.S. News

11 Steps to Make a Million With Your 401k

10 Long-Term Investing Strategies That Work

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

How to Avoid Sequence-Of-Returns Risk originally appeared on usnews.com