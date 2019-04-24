How to Avoid Malnutrition

While obesity in the U.S. population is at record levels, millions of people in the country suffer from malnutrition, according to the government and nonprofit groups that fight food insecurity. Overall, the rate of obesity…

While obesity in the U.S. population is at record levels, millions of people in the country suffer from malnutrition, according to the government and nonprofit groups that fight food insecurity. Overall, the rate of obesity in the U.S. was 40%, according to data from 2015-2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More kids are becoming obese, according to the CDC; nearly 20% of children between the ages of 6 and 19 were obese, data showed. Meanwhile, in 2017 an estimated 40 million people in the U.S. were food insecure — meaning they lacked reliable access to enough affordable and nutritious food for an active and healthy life according to Feeding America. The nonprofit is a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that help supply food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based groups.

Why is it that so many people in the U.S. are at-risk for malnutrition when obesity in the country is rampant? It may seem counter-intuitive, but it’s possible to be overweight or obese and simultaneously malnourished, says Heather A. Eicher-Miller, an associate professor in the Department of Nutrition Science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. “It’s common,” Eicher-Miller says. “If you’re consuming too many calories but not eating enough or the right amount of nutrients, that can cause malnutrition. Similarly, if you’re eating the right amount of nutrients but not consuming enough calories, that can cause malnutrition, along with the more understood situation where neither (the amount of) calories nor nutrients are enough.”

Causes of Malnutrition

In some neighborhoods and work places, access to fresh fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, proteins and whole grains is limited, making it harder for people who live and work in such places to eat a healthy diet. For example, full-service grocery stores are scarce in some urban areas, which are chock-full of convenience stores selling sugary soft drinks, snack cakes and high-sodium chips. A study published this month in the journal Public Health Nutrition suggests that 25% of older adults who live in communities prone to health disparities were classified as being at “high” nutrition risk. Researchers interviewed more than 1,000 white, African-American and Hispanic people. Most of those surveyed were women age 66 or above and overweight or obese.

People who eat large amounts of food that contain too much sodium, added sugars and saturated fats and not enough calcium, vitamin D, potassium and fiber may be consuming more than enough calories but not getting the right amounts of nutrients to promote long-term health, Eicher-Miller says. On the other hand, not having enough food to eat can cause undernourishment, which is one form of malnourishment. This is more common in countries that don’t have enough food but it also exists in the 5% of households in the U.S. with very low food security, she says.

[See: U.S. News’ 41 Best Diets Overall.]

Some kids whose families have access to healthy foods may become malnourished because they’re extremely picky eaters, says Dr. Gina Posner, a pediatrician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. Many kids who are on the autism spectrum are particularly picky about what they eat, to the point they may not be consuming enough nutrients, she says. “Many will focus on certain foods and you can’t get them to focus on anything else,” Posner says. “I’ll have kids (patients) who eat mac and cheese and pancakes, and who won’t touch vegetables or fruits. It’s a horrible battle.” She refers some of these patients to eating disorder clinics.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine and Erin Rossi, a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, here are some possible symptoms of malnutrition:

— Skin that’s pale, thick and dry.

— Bruising easily.

— Rashes.

— Changes in skin pigmentation.

— Thin, tightly-curled hair that pulls out easily.

— Achy joints.

— Soft and tender bones.

— Bleeding gums.

— A swollen, shriveled or cracked tongue.

— Night blindness.

— Increased sensitivity to light and glare.

— Unintentional weight loss.

— Reduced food intake.

— Unintended fat and muscle loss.

— Lower body mass index (BMI).

[See: 9 Foods That Can Keep Your Brain Sharp.]

Complications of Malnutrition

— Nutrient deficiencies.

— Sarcopenia.

— Frailty syndrome.

Nutrient deficiencies.

Malnutrition is often associated with multiple nutritional deficiencies, Rossi says. “These deficiencies can vary in severity but are caused by poor intake of nutrients,” she says. Insufficient nutrients can cause a variety of maladies. For example, long-term calcium deficiency can cause muscle cramping, poor bone health and dental problems. Eating disorders, poor absorption and, sometimes, specific diseases can cause nutrient deficiencies. “When nutrient deficiencies are present, the immune system doesn’t work as well and wounds may not heal as quickly,” Rossi says. Slower healing, in turn, can increase the risk of infection.

Sarcopenia.

The disease sarcopenia is typically associated with aging, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The disease involves a loss of muscle mass and strength that consequently affects one’s balance, gait and ability to perform the tasks of day to day life. While the vast majority of sarcopenia cases are associated with aging, it’s also common among people who are malnourished, Rossi says.

Frailty syndrome.

Frailty is also typically associated with older people. Frailty is defined by three or more of these criteria: Weakness, slowness, low levels of physical activity, self-reported exhaustion and unintentional weight loss, according to a study published in 2014 in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging. But malnutrition can also cause frailty, Rossi says. “The loss of lean muscle mass is linked to the loss of strength which can cause long-term complications with muscle function and mobility,” she says. “Those who lose too much lean muscle mass are at a higher risk for illness and death if they are not treated and are not able to recover. Fat loss is also commonly tied to muscle loss and can cause difficulties with maintaining body temperature and the immune system in general.”

Strategies to Avoid Malnourishment

Eicher-Miller recommends these strategies to avoid malnutrition:

— Eat a variety of foods.

— Don’t drink beverages with added sugars.

— Learn about different nutrients.

— Adjust to your environment.

— Find out how food assistance may help.

1. Eat a variety of foods.

Be sure to consume a variety of foods each day that represent the main food groups, including vegetables, fruits, grains (particularly whole grains), protein and low-fat dairy, Eicher-Miller says. “Use the nutrient information on foods to choose foods high in nutrients most Americans need more of, like fiber, minerals, and vitamins.” Choose foods that limit sodium and calories from saturated fats.”

2. Don’t drink beverages with added sugars.

Beverages are an important part of a healthy diet and may be a source of nutrients and calories, Eicher-Miller says. But many popular beverages, like soft drinks and fruit juices, contain added sugars that most people in the U.S. consume too much of. They also tend to be low on nutrients like minerals and vitamins, she says. “These drinks add calories without nutrients to a daily diet and may also cause dental caries,” she says. “Shift to choose beverages like water that limit or don’t contain added sugars. Consume other drinks that have nutrients, like low-fat dairy.”

3. Learn about different nutrients.

Learn about different nutrients and their functions in the body, advises Ronette Lategan-Potgieter, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Health Sciences at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. She has a doctorate in dietetics. If you know what a nutrient does and which foods are good sources of them, it’s easier to make healthy eating nutrition choices, she says. “It still happens that parental ignorance results in children not developing their full growth or developmental potential or that adults have a poor quality of life and lifestyle diseases, because they made poor dietary decisions out of ignorance,” Lategan-Potgieter says. “Unfortunately the effects of poor nutrition is not (always) immediately visible or measurable and symptoms only shows up years later, when it’s too late to turn back and correct earlier food and lifestyle mistakes.”

[See: The 14 Best Diets to Prevent and Manage Diabetes.]

4. Adjust to the food choices in your environment.

Some working environments may only have a vending machine or a small bodega where the only choices are sweetened beverages and other products with lots of sugar, sodium and saturated fat, Eicher-Miller says. She suggests bringing bottled water or fruit to work to avoid purchasing the unhealthy choice. “Alternatively, talking with the bodega owner or the person managing the vending machine and letting (he or she) know that you as a consumer would like to see healthier choices may help change the environment for everyone,” she says.

5. Find out how food assistance may help.

The federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest food assistance program in the country, Eicher-Miller says. SNAP provides benefits to everyone who qualifies. For more information, go to fns.usda.gov/snap/eligibility. “Other federal and community assistance programs may also help support you and your family and improve your access to healthy foods,” she says. “Learn more by connecting with your SNAP coordinator, community center or local food program.”

More from U.S. News

10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

How Social Workers Help Your Health

7 Reasons to Choose a Plant-Based Diet

How to Avoid Malnutrition originally appeared on usnews.com