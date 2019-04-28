How to Assess Your Heart Health

Most people have never been to med school, so their ability to diagnose illnesses or health problems is limited. But even the average Jane and Joe know that the health of their heart is all…

Most people have never been to med school, so their ability to diagnose illnesses or health problems is limited. But even the average Jane and Joe know that the health of their heart is all important. So doing what you can to monitor how your heart is doing could help you avoid becoming one of the sobering statistics on heart disease. Consider:

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that “about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year,” accounting for about 25 percent of all deaths in America. It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women. But it can be managed, or even in some cases avoided, and doing that starts with understanding what happens to the heart over time and learning to assess the health of your heart at any given time.

Heart disease isn’t just a single disease.

First, heart disease can refer to a number of diseases and problems with the heart from heart failure and congenital heart defects to arrhythmias and myocardial infarction or heart attack. While any of these diseases can be deadly, coronary heart disease leads the way, killing more than 370,000 people annually. Also called coronary artery disease or ischemic heart disease, coronary heart disease describes a narrowing of the coronary arteries that can disrupt blood flow in and around the heart. This form of heart disease tends to develop later in life and is often related to poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

Not everyone has the same risk.

Some people are at higher risk of developing heart disease. Genetics and family history of heart disease can elevate risk of coronary heart disease for some people later in life. Some people lead lifestyles that lend themselves to developing heart disease, such as not getting enough exercise, eating an unhealthful diet, not controlling high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels and not getting enough sleep. Understanding your risk factors and knowing how to mitigate them may help you live a longer, healthier life.

There are several ways to keep tabs on your heart health.

If you want to stay healthy, it’s important to know your body and what’s normal for you. Simple ways to assess your heart health include knowing:

— What’s a normal resting heart rate for you?

— What’s your blood pressure?

— What’s your cholesterol level, and is it in the normal range?

— Has there been a change in the level of exertion you can tolerate recently?

— Do you have any symptoms of heart disease?

These measurements can help you understand whether your heart is healthy or if it’s time to visit a doctor.

Know the symptoms of heart disease.

Classic symptoms of heart attack, such as chest pain and pressure, shortness of breath, soreness or tingling in the left arm, upper back or jaw and dizziness can all signal a heart attack. High blood pressure, nausea, racing heart rate or feeling of fluttering in your chest, shortness of breath and fainting can also signal there’s a problem with your heart. Be aware of any changes to your overall health and how you feel.

Dr. Maria Karas, medical director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine, says if there’s a sudden change in the amount of exercise you can tolerate, that can also be a signal that something is wrong with your heart. “A change that happens rapidly is more worrisome. For example, if the patient was able to climb the stairs out of the subway, but suddenly can’t, that’s concerning. If that ability declines over the course of 10 years,” it may be less concerning and more a sign of a normal decline in fitness associated with age. But any sudden changes should be checked out by a health care professional.

If you experience any symptoms of heart disease, talk to your doctor right away, or in the case of a heart attack, visit your nearest emergency room immediately. Getting treated appropriately as soon as possible is very important when dealing with a heart issue or stroke.

But know that heart disease isn’t always obvious.

Some people have no obvious symptoms of heart disease, and indeed, it’s possible to have a heart attack without even knowing it, a condition called silent heart attack. Evidence of the problem may only turn up well after the fact during a routine examination, by which time you may have suffered irreversible damage to the heart muscle or other structures in the vascular system. Therefore, it’s important to keep tabs on your heart health and see your health care provider for regular checkups. “I encourage patients to make sure they have a primary care physician and are getting an annual check-up. The primary care doctor can help refer patients to a cardiologist if they notice any issues that need to be looked at,” Karas says. And you, the patient, are the frontline in understanding when something doesn’t seem right, she says. “Listen to your body. If you notice a change in how you feel, that should be checked out.”

Help your heart by managing your health.

There are several things you can do to improve your health overall and specifically your heart health. The American Heart Association offers an easy-to-implement seven-step system called Life’s Simple 7 that can help you manage your heart health:

1. Manage your blood pressure. “It’s important to monitor blood pressure, because hypertension is one of the most common causes of heart disease and stroke,” Karas says. If your blood pressure is high, take heart, because “it’s easily treatable.” There are many good medications that can help control blood pressure and improve long-term heart health, she says.

2. Control your cholesterol. Cholesterol refers to fat in the blood, and over time, this can accumulate and harden into plaques in the arteries, a condition called arteriosclerosis. This condition leads to a narrowing of the arteries that can cause heart disease, heart attacks, strokes and other problems. “Have your cholesterol checked and if it’s elevated, have a physician guide you on whether it’s appropriate for you to make lifestyle or diet modifications or if you need other treatments,” Karas says.

3. Reduce your blood sugar. Diabetes is a disease in which blood sugars aren’t well controlled, and high blood sugars can lead to devastating consequences throughout the body, including to the heart and vascular system. Dr. Steven M. Goldberg, head of cardiology at ProHEALTH Care in New York, says newer diabetes medications are “revolutionizing” how the disease is treated, and better management of diabetes can help keep your heart healthy.

4. Get and stay active. Exercise is increasingly becoming part of the health conversation, especially for people who are facing chronic diseases such as heart disease. Getting active and staying active is a lifelong effort that may do more for the health of your heart and longevity than just about any other controllable measure. “Getting in 30 minutes of exercise 5 days a week,” is all you need, Goldberg says. You don’t have to go crazy with it — simply walking briskly for 30 minutes each day five days a week is enough to offer a heart benefit. And pick an exercise you like so you’ll stick with it. “A lot of my older patients are the ones who have maintained some form of exercise routine their whole lives,” Karas says, which speaks to exercise’s ability to help us live longer, healthier lives.

5. Improve your diet. “Eating a heart-healthy diet that’s more focused on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein,” can improve your heart health or maintain it better than a diet that’s high in saturated fats, sugar, salt and fatty red meat, Karas says.

6. Lose weight. The growing obesity epidemic is a public health disaster, Goldberg says, and a major contributor to the development of heart disease. Being overweight or obese puts a strain on the heart that must pump blood to that extra flesh, and it can lead some people to become less active, which compounds the issue. If you’re overweight or obese, dropping even just a few pounds can pay big dividends in heart health.

7. Stop smoking. Goldberg says that if you are a smoker, quitting smoking is probably the simplest way to make an enormous impact on your health. Smoking elevates your risk of developing everything from cancer to diabetes and beyond, and it can be extremely damaging to the heart. Smoking conventional tobacco “cigarettes is an overwhelming health issue,” he says, and e-cigarettes aren’t much better. “We don’t believe that the e-cigarettes are going to be OK in the long run, and they should only be used to wean off regular cigarettes, not as a long-term replacement,” he says.

