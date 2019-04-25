How Often Can You Open New Credit Card Accounts?

If you’re angling for a better deal on travel rewards or you want to take advantage of a 0% introductory annual percentage rate for a balance transfer, you might be in the market for a…

You technically can submit credit card applications as often as you like, but opening credit card accounts too often could backfire. Ideally, you’d want to space applications for new credit cards at least 90 days apart — maybe more, depending on your credit score and goals — says Daniel Gillaspia, an attorney and founder of UponArriving.com, a blog that covers developments in travel credit card rewards.

“If you’re ambitiously chasing credit card rewards, you might want to open a new card every few months,” says Gillaspia, who has 25 credit cards. “If you’re focused on building your credit score, you might open up a new card every six to 12 months.”

How New Credit Card Applications Impact Your Credit Score

Your credit score is a three-digit number that measures how responsibly you use credit. FICO credit scores, which are the most widely used by lenders, are based on five factors:

— Payment history (35%)

— Credit utilization (30%)

— Credit age (15%)

— Credit mix (10%)

— New credit inquiries (10%)

That last one is important because when you apply for new credit, the credit card company will likely do a hard pull of your credit report. Each hard inquiry then shows up on your credit report, possibly lowering your credit score.

“Any credit inquiry for new credit can potentially lower your credit score temporarily,” says Alex McElyea, vice president of analytics and program management at OneAZ Credit Union in Phoenix. “Usually, a single inquiry has minimal impact, but multiple credit inquiries in a short period of time can lower your credit score.”

But just how much of an impact does opening new credit card accounts have on your score? It depends, Gillaspia says. For most people, one new hard inquiry will lower a credit score by five points or less. But, Gillaspia says, the true impact depends on the health of your credit score before the inquiry.

“If you have a very thin credit profile, the impact could be higher,” he says. “Meanwhile, if you have a very established credit profile, the impact of a hard pull could be negligible.”

Gillaspia says new credit card accounts also affect your overall credit age, “so it’s not uncommon to see a double drop in your score — once when the hard inquiry hits, and then later when the new account shows up on your credit report.”

Even if multiple new credit card applications don’t substantially ding your score, they could still make you appear to be a higher risk in the eyes of lenders. Credit card companies might get the wrong idea if they see that you’ve applied for multiple cards in a short period of time.

The end result could be a denial for credit. That’s important to be aware of if you’re planning to apply for something larger, such as a car loan, mortgage or business loan. Too many credit card applications could work against you for approval.

Can Opening New Credit Card Accounts Help Your Score in the Long Run?

If opening new credit card accounts improves your credit utilization ratio — your revolving balance compared with your credit limit — it could help you in the long run.

“A significant driver of credit scores is total credit card utilization,” McElyea says.

Though, using a higher percentage of your total credit limit could be another red flag for lenders if they question your ability to keep up with the payments. And, having a too-high credit utilization can be damaging to your credit score.

Opening a new credit card account would increase your overall credit limit. Assuming you don’t run up a balance against that new limit, you may improve your utilization ratio and in turn, your credit score.

“Some experts say that having multiple credit cards can help your credit score,” says James Garvey, CEO and co-founder of credit-building lender Self Lender. “What they mean is more credit cards create more available credit.”

He adds, “If you’re responsible in managing your credit, opening additional credit cards can help lower your credit utilization ratio by increasing the denominator of available credit.”

Generally, you should keep your credit utilization under 30% overall. But closer to 7% may be ideal if you’re shooting for an above-average credit score.

For example, say you have four cards, each with a $2,500 credit limit, for a total limit of $10,000. Collectively, you owe $5,000 across all four cards, resulting in a credit utilization of 50%.

If you were to open a new credit card with a $5,000 limit, that would increase your total credit line to $15,000. Meanwhile, your credit utilization would drop to 33%, assuming you maintain the same $5,000 overall balance.

What you’d have to decide is whether improving your utilization ratio is worth the initial credit score drop caused by a hard inquiry. The good news is that the credit score impact of a hard inquiry fades with time, only impacting your FICO score for 12 months and falling off your report after two years.

What Are the Restrictions?

Again, you can technically apply for new credit cards as often as you like. But, credit card companies can set rules on how often you can be approved.

Chase, for example, may impose a 5/24 rule on new credit applications. This rule effectively says that to be approved for any Chase credit card that’s subject to the rule, you can’t have opened five or more personal credit cards in the previous 24 months. That doesn’t just mean Chase cards, either. It extends to credit cards at any bank.

Citi and American Express are reported to have similar guidelines for new card approvals. The Citi 8/65 rule specifies that you have to wait at least eight days after applying for a personal Citi card to apply for new one and that you can’t apply for more than two cards within a 65-day period. The American Express 2/90 rule limits you to two personal credit card approvals every 90 days.

“These rules are tough for consumers because they are not always published,” Gillaspia says. “Some consumers will go apply for a card and get denied and that will sometimes result in a hard pull on their credit report.”

While restrictions on card approvals may be frustrating if there’s a particular card you’re trying to snag, McElyea says these rules do serve a purpose.

“Each financial institution has its own rules that are typically designed to limit credit card losses for the bank,” McElyea says. These rules “also often help consumers from getting too much credit too quickly, which can be dangerous for those new to credit or with limited experience managing credit lines.”

Apply for New Credit Card Accounts Strategically

Knowing when to apply for new credit cards — and when to wait — matters, especially for your credit score. “Before you decide whether or not to apply for a new credit card, take an honest self-assessment of your spending habits and whether you feel you can responsibly manage additional debt,” Garvey says. “If opening more credit cards will lead you to overspending, then you may want to avoid the potential debt trap of getting another credit card.”

Sometimes, however, opening a new credit card account may be prompted by an emergency, such as an unexpected medical cost or home repair.

“Some credit cards can be great in an emergency because many of them offer extended 0% APR periods on purchases,” Gillaspia says. “Moreover, some credit cards allow you to receive a credit card number instantly so you can use that right away.”

It’s important to tread carefully, to make sure you’re choosing the right card. Consider these questions before applying for a new credit card account:

— What do I need this card for, or how will I use it?

— Does the card offer rewards? If so, how is the rewards program structured?

— Will I be eligible for an introductory rewards bonus if the card offers one?

— How can rewards be redeemed? Does that fit with my spending habits/style?

— Is there an introductory APR period for purchases or balance transfers, and how long does it last?

— What’s the regular APR for purchases and balance transfers?

— Does the credit card company restrict the frequency of card approvals?

— Is there an annual fee or any other fees?

— What type of fraud protections does the card offer?

— Is my credit rating on par with what’s needed for the card?

