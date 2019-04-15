How Making Your Savings Goals Visible Can Save You Money

When you have a big financial goal you believe in, it can be a powerful motivator to make good big financial decisions. What about the small decisions, though? It’s in those moments when people make…

When you have a big financial goal you believe in, it can be a powerful motivator to make good big financial decisions.

What about the small decisions, though? It’s in those moments when people make minor spending decisions that their big goals are often not on their minds. The cycle of normal days goes by, and big goals might pop up in their thoughts occasionally, but they don’t affect daily choices. A big goal might be important, but it’s not visible.

The visibility of a big goal is important because it brings that goal to the top of your mind regularly. It’s that front-of-mind nature that will keep big goals in your thoughts when you’re making little decisions that influence that goal, such as deciding to spend money on something frivolous.

Here are four vital strategies for making your savings goals visible and keeping them that way.

Wrap Your Credit Card in a Picture Representing Your Goal

For example, let’s say your goal is to buy a nice house that’s big enough for each of your children to have their own bedroom. Find a picture of a house that matches your goal, print it and fold it so it wraps around your credit card, forming a pouch for it. Store that card so each time you pull it out, you see that pouch and picture.

Any visual representation of your goal works as long as it puts you in mind of your big goal. Here’s another example: Let’s say you’re aiming to retire early so you can spend years camping and visiting national parks. Take a gorgeous picture of Yosemite and wrap it around your credit card, so you’re always reminded of what you’re working for.

Post Pictures of Your Goal Everywhere

Put pictures of your goal all over the place, so they’re always catching your eye. Place a picture of your dream house on your bathroom mirror. Put a picture of Yellowstone on your car’s dashboard. Display a picture of the Eiffel Tower on your desk at work if you’re saving for a trip to Europe. Put a picture of your dream writing college if you’re saving to start a second career as a novelist.

Place these pictures everywhere throughout your life. While they might not be right at the point of making a financial decision, like the credit card pouch is, they will be so frequent that you can’t miss them.

Make a Graph Charting Your Progress and Display It

As you move toward your financial goal, keep a graph of that progress in a place in your home you’ll see frequently. It should visually depict where you started, where you are right now and where you want to be.

For example, if your savings goal for a house down payment is $100,000, you might start a simple bar graph with $0 at the bottom and $100,000 at the top, then fill in enough of the graph to represent your progress. This simultaneously reminds you how far you’ve come and how far you have to go.

Keep this graph somewhere you will see it frequently, so you’re reminded that you have made progress toward your goal but you still have ground to cover.

Refresh Those Pictures and Graphs Regularly

One challenge with using visual reminders for a goal is that it can be easy for them to fade into your environment, no longer attracting active thought. Your eyes and attention are grabbed by the new things in your environment. Over time, even attention-getting things begin to fade and lose impact.

One great way to avoid this is to frequently refresh these pictures and graphs. Update your credit card wrap with a new picture. Replace those photos on your bathroom mirror with new ones. Update the bar graph you made with bright new colors depicting your current progress.

It can also be valuable to move these visual reminders to new places. Rearrange the orientation of the pictures on your bathroom mirror. Put the bar graph in a different place in your home. Rearrange the pictures on your work desk, so it looks different. Those little changes will not only draw fresh attention to the pictures, but you also might notice the spot from which they moved, which will also bring your goal into your mind.

Using these tips together can help bring your long-term goals to the front and center of your daily life, reminding you of your big plans when you’re making life’s ordinary little decisions.

