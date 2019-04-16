How Investors Can Decide on Inheritance

Decisions about how to pass along your wealth to the next generation can be incredibly difficult for investors, and should incorporate a variety of factors including relationships, age of the beneficiaries and financial responsibility. Here…

Decisions about how to pass along your wealth to the next generation can be incredibly difficult for investors, and should incorporate a variety of factors including relationships, age of the beneficiaries and financial responsibility.

Here are several things to consider when deciding what each child’s inheritance should be and when he or she should receive it.

— Consider each child’s relationship with you and other family members.

— Create a trust that is thoughtfully designed to protect your children.

— Communicate your plans and wishes to your family.

Consider Relationships With Family Members

Take time to think about each child’s interest and ability to be a steward of your wealth, as well as their relationship with you and their siblings. Have they proven themselves as a responsible person who can effectively either distribute your income to others or manage the lump sum you give them? Are they involved with any disputes in the family that may require you to reassess what you give them and when? Do they have an untrustworthy partner or other issue that could negatively impact the effective use of their inheritance?

Ideally you will be able to gift each child with the same (or nearly the same) amount of money in order to avoid conflict down the road, but it’s important to think carefully about where your money is going and how it is likely to be used.

Create a Trust to Protect Your Children

It is typically wise to set up a trust for the benefit for the beneficiaries (your children) of your estate in order to ensure your wishes are met and your assets are protected against any irresponsible behavior.

Many trusts are structured in a way that pays out large lump sums at different ages such as 25 or later. However, this isn’t always the best route, as most 25 year olds are not truly prepared to make responsible decisions regarding a large sum of money. Even if they are, a significant inheritance could discourage them from being proactive or successful in their own right.

Consider setting a later date if you wish for them to inherit a large sum of money so they not only are mature enough to handle it correctly, but also have the opportunity to continue forward with their own dreams and passions as well.

Another route, one that is often more seamless and effective, is to establish a trust that is set up to distribute income for a beneficiary’s specific needs rather than in a lump sum format. In this case, you can choose a trustee who you know is responsible (a family member or another party you trust) and can work on behalf of your wishes to help each beneficiary with their specific income needs.

This also adds an extra layer of protection for your children against creditors or potentially failed marriages down the road. Similarly, a trust for children who have special needs is crucial in order to ensure your wishes are fulfilled and your child is taken care of and not exploited financially.

In all of these cases, it is important to include a clause establishing a trust protector so that the ability to replace a potentially failing or irresponsible trustee is available.

Communicate Your Plans

It is important to give your beneficiaries a realistic idea of how much they should expect to inherit and how it will be distributed in order to avoid major surprises.

Although conversations about money and death can be unpleasant, periodical discussions with your family will help ensure they understand your desires and are prepared to fulfill them. This will also encourage a more peaceful and orderly transition for your family members once the inevitable happens, since there won’t be any new surprises or disappointments regarding an inheritance.

If you think it will be helpful, speak with each of your children individually before coming together as a group to discuss.

Although the process of transferring wealth can be arduous, thoughtful planning and open communication can improve the chances of a seamless transition, minimal conflict and overall peace of mind.

