How Dulles reduced its costs and increased domestic passengers

The cost to airlines to fly travelers in and out of Dulles International Airport has dramatically fallen over the last few years, driving an increase in flights and passenger traffic and raising Dulles’ competitiveness, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority statistics.

Dulles’ cost per enplaned passenger, or CPE, dropped below $17 in last year, fueled by upgraded shopping options, parking fees, land sales and government assistance. It hasn’t been that low in at least a decade, per the MWAA data.

It’s still not as low as Reagan National Airport, which has held CPE steady between $11 and $13 for several years. But compare Dulles to where it was in 2014, when its CPE crept above $26 — and MWAA feared it might soon top $31. Airport officials now believe Dulles’ costs are very competitive.

“We feel good about the future,” said Jerome L. Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at MWAA.. “We should be able to keep the CPE under $17.”

CPE is the amount…