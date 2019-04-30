How Do EMV Chip Cards Work?

Credit and debit cards in the U.S. now have EMV — Europay, Mastercard and Visa — chip technology, the global standard for card payments that significantly reduces fraud. Most card users are familiar with the…

Credit and debit cards in the U.S. now have EMV — Europay, Mastercard and Visa — chip technology, the global standard for card payments that significantly reduces fraud. Most card users are familiar with the chip feature of EMV cards, but EMV technology is also in other applications that consumers could see soon, including contactless cards that require just a quick tap on a terminal.

How EMV Chip Cards Work

EMV chip cards are designed to prevent counterfeit credit card fraud, which can be a problem with traditional magnetic strip cards. Counterfeit cards have real account information stolen from victims, and the cards are often used only a few times before victims become aware and report their misuse.

Embedded in every EMV card is a computer chip that creates a one-time code for each transaction. If someone tries to steal this code, it is worthless because it is valid for a single use. By comparison, magnetic strip cards store all key data, such as a cardholder’s name, credit card number and CVV code, on the strip, and once the information is written there, it never changes.

“The data on that magnetic strip could be copied very easily and used easily, almost within minutes at other retail locations, with minimal opportunity to stop it for a period of time,” says Chris Reid, executive vice president for services in North America at Mastercard.

But the chip technology allows banks to monitor card use locations, purchase amounts and merchants. Chip cards also have a dynamic cryptogram, or code, that only financial institutions can validate, says Jack Jania, vice president of product management and innovation at CPI Card Group, a payment card production firm.

“There is a dramatic difference in the dataset and security between” chip cards and magnetic strip cards, Jania says.

Why Chip Cards?

The rising risk of using magnetic strip cards led Mastercard and Visa to require U.S. financial institutions to issue chip cards and merchants to accept them in 2015. Since then, chip card acceptance has grown.

— 61% of U.S. brick-and-mortar stores accept chip cards.

— 89% of U.S. ATM locations take these cards.

— Nearly all of the country’s top 200 merchants use chip-reading technology.

— Chip cards are involved in 98% of payments in the U.S.

“I’m really pleased with the progress,” Reid says. But he notes that not every payment terminal can accept chip cards — yet.

Gas stations are a notable exception, as many still take only magnetic strip cards. But an October 2020 chip compliance deadline, set by Visa and Mastercard, looms.

“The reason those systems are lagging is because of the amount of time and capital investment it takes to upgrade a gas station’s pump,” Jania says.

But the investment for others has paid off. The amount of fraud at brick-and-mortar stores has fallen sharply because of the increased use of EMV chip cards. Card issuers have noted the decline of counterfeit fraud losses.

For example, Mastercard reported an 81% reduction in fraud losses between the second quarter of 2015 and the second quarter of 2018 resulting from EMV chip cards. That’s a dramatic drop in the threat of counterfeit card fraud when a consumer shops in person at a chip-enabled retail outlet, restaurant or grocery store.

Credit Card Fraud Still Happens

Although EMV chip cards can give you a measure of comfort while shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, some chip cards have strips that can be exploited, and other types of credit card fraud can still happen. For example, scammers are looking for opportunities to steal card information through the ever-growing e-commerce market.

From 2015 to 2017, fraud-related card-not-present transactions — which included situations where consumers shared card numbers for e-commerce or over the phone — increased as in-store fraud reports declined, according to a 2018 report from Javelin Strategy & Research.

EMV cards can’t help in these cases, but card issuers and online businesses are working on several ways to identify stolen data, including fraud detection tools, advanced authentication methods and tokenization, according to the U.S. Payments Forum, a membership agency that includes global payment networks and financial institutions.

One well-known example of tokenization is when a consumer uses a mobile app such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay for in-store payments. Also, Mastercard and Visa are working on online authentication programs that will help make e-commerce more secure.

Unfortunately, if someone steals or finds your card, using it is likely just as easy for that person, whether or not it has an EMV chip, because the card reader is the main form of authorization.

Signatures used to be required at the point of sale, but they were largely phased out in 2018. Using PINs with credit cards could help provide additional security, and many retailers want this, but widespread use in the U.S. is uncommon.

That’s why you must act fast when a credit card is lost or stolen. Also, you can employ other best practices when trying to prevent credit card fraud, such as paying inside at a gas station and using bank-owned ATMs.

Contactless Card Use Is Growing

The use of EMV-enabled contactless credit cards is growing quickly in the U.S., and “now we’re in the rapid phase, with actual issuance of physical cards and rapid growth of merchants accepting (them),” Reid says.

As with EMV chip transactions, contactless cards send a one-time security code to the payment terminal to verify the transaction. But a contactless transaction doesn’t require card insertion like the EMV chip card; it takes just a simple tap of the card.

Issuers are looking to make more cards that are enabled with contactless technology. For example, Mastercard has enough commitments from banks and credit unions to ensure that two-thirds of cards in the U.S. will include contactless technology over the next two years. Half of all card-present transactions are at locations that accept contactless payments, and 95% of all new point-of-sale terminals are ready for contactless payments.

The growth of contactless cards is tied to acceptance of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay at retailers and coffee shops, and both payment options use the same EMV technology. And Mastercard will install its contactless technology in more than 20 metro areas to enable tap-and-go payments on transit systems within the next few years.

Contactless card technology is already in the U.S.:

— Almost 60% of the top 100 U.S. merchants for in-person transactions accept contactless payments.

— More than half of all card-present transactions take place at contactless-enabled locations.

— Retailers that accept contactless payments — at least at some locations — include Walgreens, Subway, Panera, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costco, Office Max and Office Depot.

Look for contactless cards to be paired up with a biometric authentication requirement in years to come. Biometric EMV cards would use a cardholder’s fingerprint for a second level of authentication. During a transaction, the cardholder places a finger on a sensor, and the merchant is notified if it’s a match.

Or, using mobile technology such as Apple Pay, a fingerprint can be used for authentication in the app. Biometric authentication could preclude the need for a PIN or a signature.

