Remember the good, old days when you only had to master a plastic rectangle when you wanted to buy something on credit?

These days, using a credit card can mean a lot of different things. Sometimes, it involves using your smartphone as a virtual wallet, or tapping your contactless credit card instead of swiping or inserting it.

The way we buy things with a credit card might be changing, but after you pay with some form of a credit card, the process that takes place behind the scenes is pretty much the same.

You’re probably wondering, “Why do I need to know how credit cards work?”

The answer is easy: Once you get a grip on the life cycle of a credit card transaction, you’ll have a clearer idea of how to use credit cards responsibly and stay out of debt.

It’s like mastering any other topic. Learn it from the ground up and you’ll know how to tinker with it without breaking it.

A Day in the Life of a Credit Card Transaction

Let’s say you’re at the mall and your bill comes to $100. You insert your Chase Visa rewards credit card into the payment device, and that starts the payment cycle.

Here’s what happens next:

1. Your credit card details are sent to the retailer’s bank, which is called the acquiring bank. Let’s say the acquiring bank is Wells Fargo. This bank has to get payment authorization from the credit card network, which, in this case, is Visa.

2. This request is also routed through the credit card issuer, Chase, to validate the number, credit limit and CVV (the three-digit security code). Chase either approves or declines the transaction and sends this response to Visa and to Wells Fargo.

3. After Wells Fargo gets authorization to accept the payment, your issuer, Chase, puts this amount on hold on your account, which decreases your available credit.

4. The retailer includes your transaction with a batch of all the other transactions for the day and sends it to Wells Fargo.

5. Next, the clearing process starts. Wells Fargo sends the batch to Visa for processing.

6. The Visa network then sends the transactions to Chase. Chase responds and sends the payment amount (less interchange fees) to the Visa network.

7. Visa then pays Wells Fargo, less applicable fees. After fees, the retailer receives about $97 to $98 as a reimbursement for your $100 purchase.

8. Chase sends you a bill for the purchase amount, $100, which you pay in full and by the due date to avoid interest.

Take Advantage of the Grace Period

The grace period is the length of time between the date of your purchase and the due date on your statement. It varies by credit card issuer, but most grace periods are between 21 and 25 days. Assuming you aren’t carrying a balance from the previous month, if you pay your bill in full by the due date, you don’t have to pay interest.

Here’s where people mess up. They decide it doesn’t matter if they carry a balance just this one time. But once you go down that rabbit hole, you fall in deeper and deeper.

Let’s say you have a $5,000 balance with a 20% variable annual percentage rate. We’ll assume your initial minimum payment is $133.33 (including interest plus 1% of the balance). If you pay the minimum amount each month, it will take you 277 months to pay it off. That’s more than 23 years! And you’ll pay $7,723.49 in interest alone for a grand total of $12,723.49 for your comparatively small balance of $5,000.

A U.S. News March survey showed that more than 11% of consumers still believe you have to carry a balance to build a good credit score. This is entirely false. You can earn a great score without incurring interest charges. Just pay your balance off every month and pay it on time. Only 41% of respondents understood that interest is charged if they don’t pay their balance in full.

Tip: If you do find yourself in debt, your goal should be to at least double the minimum payment. In the above example, if you pay about $266 per month, you’ll be out of debt in 23 months and pay $1,045.44 in interest.

The rule for using credit cards? Pay your balance in full by the due date every month. You’ll pay zero interest on purchases and get an interest-free loan during the grace period.

If you can’t follow this rule, don’t use credit cards. I’m serious. Revolving a balance will lead to stress and financial disaster.

Don’t Fall for These Credit Card Traps

OK, so you’re rolling right along and not revolving a balance. You think you understand how credit cards work, but then something goes wrong. Your issuer knows that the odds are in its favor that a certain percentage of cardholders are going to falter and have to pay interest.

Responsible credit card use is kind of like a gymnast’s routine on a balance beam. Make the right moves and you get high marks on your credit savviness. But if you make a few of these mistakes, you’ll fall off the beam and have to climb back on.

Getting a cash advance. Your purchase APR is for purchases only. You have a different APR for a cash advance, and it’s usually much higher (sometimes more than 25%). There’s also a transaction fee, which is between 3% and 5% of the cash amount.

But the worst part? There’s no grace period with a cash advance. So you’re paying a high interest rate that starts on the date the transaction is posted to your account. This is the type of mistake that can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful about how you obtain cash for your wallet.

Making late payments and (maybe) getting the penalty rate. Some credit card issuers have eliminated penalty rates for late payments or for returned payments, but they do still exist. The penalty APR can be as high as 29.99%. And you’ll be stuck with that rate for at least six months in most cases.

Set up email or text reminders to avoid this mistake. If you are sure you’ll have the funds in your bank account, use automatic payments for your expenses. You can also lose a 0% introductory APR on purchases and on balance transfers if you make late payments. So get your financial act together and make sure you don’t miss payment due dates.

Ignoring your bills when you’re in trouble. Nothing good happens when you lapse into denial about your debt. Trust me, I have first-hand experience with this one. It’s much better to face the music now when you can salvage your dignity (and more of your cash).

Call your issuer if you’re having a short-term financial problem. Most credit card companies have hardship departments, and you might get a reduced APR or a lower minimum payment for 12 months or so.

If you’re in way over your head, admit it and contact the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. You’ll get a free phone chat with an accredited credit counselor who can help you decide what your next steps should be.

