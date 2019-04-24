How 2 GWU alums are making meals cheaper for students — and bringing local restaurants business

Erin McGeoy was working on the World Wildlife Fund’s food waste team in 2017. That’s when the George Washington University scholarship athlete learned about the negative impacts of food waste. “As a Division I collegiate…

Erin McGeoy was working on the World Wildlife Fund’s food waste team in 2017. That’s when the George Washington University scholarship athlete learned about the negative impacts of food waste.

“As a Division I collegiate water polo player at GW who would frequently skip meals because I couldn’t afford three meals a day, it made me really angry,” she said.

McGeoy teamed up with WWF colleague and classmate Chloe King to create Last Call, their D.C. startup that helps students access cheaper meals from restaurants with food that would otherwise be discarded. They officially launched in February.

Now they’re positioning their online marketplace to grow, to attack the food waste problem and help students who struggle to regularly afford meals. They recently got a shot in the arm from the New Venture Competition at GW, a pitch contest for resident startups to secure funding.

And Last Call cleaned up.

The company earned a handful of accolades totaling $45,000, in addition to…