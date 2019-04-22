House bill looks to get smaller federal contractors paid more quickly

A bill introduced last week in the House of Representatives would accelerate payments to small businesses that do work for the federal government. The Accelerated Payments for Small Business Act of 2019 would direct federal…

The Accelerated Payments for Small Business Act of 2019 would direct federal agencies to disburse payments within 15 days of receiving a proper invoice if a specific payment date is not established, rather than the current 30-day standard. The bill impacts only small businesses, defined as those have fewer than 500 employees.

David Glazier, owner and CEO of Alexandria-based Fleet Transportation, told the Washington Business Journal during the 35-day government shutdown that ended in January he had to front employee checks, as one of the company’s largest clients is a government agency.

At the time, he said a mechanism to more quickly distribute funds to contractors was necessary to avoid these types of payment delays.

“Comprising 99.9% of firms, small businesses are a driving force of the American economy, yet regularly struggle to…