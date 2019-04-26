Horseshoe Casino to add $15M second-floor patio bar with gaming

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will become the next Maryland casino to open a patio bar with gaming, its latest push to remain competitive in a crowded landscape. Horseshoe won approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming…

Horseshoe won approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission Thursday for the $15 million project, which has already broken ground and is slated for completion in November. The 10,500-square-foot open-air bar and gaming area, to be called The Terrace, will replace a second-floor porte cochere structure above the casino’s valet parking area.

The patio will feature 16 live table games, 170 slot machines and about a dozen dealer-assisted electronic table games. Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. is the contractor for the project.

Horseshoe General Manager Erin Chamberlin said the addition will offer a new experience for patrons who want to smoke or enjoy the weather while gaming. The casino already has a handful of slot machines on an outdoor balcony, which have been popular among guests.

“If you have the same game…