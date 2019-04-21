Hopes Fade in Mexico That the New President Will Focus on the Environment

MEXICO CITY — A little over seven years ago, indigenous activist Rosalinda Dionicio Sánchez was driving home to the mountain town of San Jose del Progreso with two colleagues when a car pulled up alongside…

MEXICO CITY — A little over seven years ago, indigenous activist Rosalinda Dionicio Sánchez was driving home to the mountain town of San Jose del Progreso with two colleagues when a car pulled up alongside and began shooting at them — Sanchez was shot twice, her cousin Bernardo Vasquez Sanchez, was killed.

According to Sanchez, the attack was in retaliation for their protests against Canadian firm Fortuna Silver Mines, which acquired a mine near the village in Oaxaca state in 2006. Since then, the town has become divided between those, like Sanchez, who oppose the company, and local government officials and miners who support it.

“It was very painful for all of us that were defending our land,” says the 36-year-old. “It’s the tearing of the social fabric.”

Luiz Camargo, a representative for Fortuna Silver Mines in Mexico, says that those responsible for Bernardo’s murder “had absolutely no link to the mine.” Camargo also says that by providing jobs and financial support for the town, the company actually “contribute[s] to the rebuilding of the social fabric.”

Disputes like these over mining are common in Mexico, where violent conflicts involving the industry increased 55 percent between 2014 and 2018, according to the U.N. But with the election of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last July, many in San Jose and across the country hoped things were about to change.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, promised during his campaign that “we’re going to take care of the environment, we’re going to put everything that has to do with mining exploitation in order.” The fiery leftist, often known by his initials AMLO, also released a campaign document called ” Naturamlo,” pledging to fight climate change, support indigenous groups and promising that the environment would be “a pillar of our social policy.”

“There was a certain amount of hope,” says Neftali Reyes Mendez, a land-rights activist working with groups in San Jose. “Hope of justice for the people wounded and killed. There was hope for a repair of the damage. But now, this hope has become a concern.”

Just over a week after taking office, Lopez Obrador announced the construction of a new oil refinery in his home state of Tabasco, which is set to cost $8 billion, produce 400,000 barrels of gasoline per day, and, according to the president, generate as many as 35,000 jobs. In January, his administration canceled a clean energy auction for companies to bid on the rights to generate wind and solar power. Meanwhile, his 2019 budget would see funding for the environment ministry slashed by a third.

“Four months since this new government began, and there’s still no clarity on what it intends to do about environmental issues,” says Enrique Provencio, an economics professor and associate of the Development Studies program at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. “[It’s] simply not a clear priority for this government.”

Instead, the new administration seems focused on big infrastructure projects that risk major environmental damage.

Along with the new refinery, Lopez Obrador has begun building a 900-mile railway line connecting tourist destinations across Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The government says the “Maya Train” will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, but experts say the $7.4 billion project, which is set to run through some of the country’s most pristine rainforests, could have a devastating impact.

“This is an area where there is jungle, where there are crystalline waters, where there are cenotes, the aquifer of the whole Mayan peninsula,” says Leon Avila, a professor of sustainable development at the Intercultural University of Chiapas. “They’re trying commercialize it and convert it into big business for foreign tourists.”

Even projects with an environmental focus are yielding dubious results. Lopez Obrador plans to plant 2.4 million acres of fruit trees, giving farmers a monthly allowance to take part in the program. But there are reports of farmers actually cutting trees down on their properties to comply with the project’s prerequisites. Provencio, the UNAM professor, argues that the $750 million set aside for the initiative could be better used elsewhere.

“There are no previous evaluations on the effectiveness of that project,” he says. “And they’re investing much more than what the country devotes to forestry, to the protection of environmental services, to reforestation and the fight against forest fires. It’s not a reasonable allocation of such limited public resources.”

Perhaps most concerning is the government’s energy policy, which has seen Lopez Obrador double down on plans to bring state-owned oil company, PEMEX, back to its glory days, when Mexico was one of the world’s top five petroleum producers.

“We’re going to rescue the country’s most important industry,” the president recently told workers at an aging oil refinery just north of Mexico City.

Environmentalists say this focus on fossil fuels risks putting Mexico’s pledge to fight climate change in jeopardy.

“The energy policy of the current government is moving us away from the national commitments adopted in the Paris [climate] agreement,” says Pablo Ramirez, from Greenpeace Mexico. “It’s definitely moving away from the 1.5 degree [Celsius limit] that should worry us all.”

Some of Lopez Obrador’s government appointees to oversee the country’s energy agenda also are raising concern. As head of the electricity commission, Manuel Bartlett recently declared that the idea of clean energy being less expensive was “a lie.”

Meanwhile, the people appointed to head up the Energy Regulatory Commission have been lambasted for lacking a basic understanding of the sector and, in some cases, actually being environmentally hostile. During a Senate confirmation hearing, appointee Norma Leticia Campos said that carbon dioxide emissions are “not that serious” and that, to survive, humans may have to “destroy nature.”

In the mining sector the message seemed more hopeful. When asked about alleged abuses by Fortuna Silver Mines in January, Lopez Obrador said that “it’s our responsibility to guarantee the safety of workers, that there’s no pollution, that the environment isn’t affected … it’s a responsibility, and we are doing it.”

Given that there currently are 45 mining disputes in Mexico — the most of any country in Latin America — many environmentalists had been hopeful that AMLO would actually shut down some of the mines that have wrought havoc across the country. But at a news conference last month, while the president said there would be no new mining projects during his term, he was firm in that “[Mining] concessions will be maintained, they won’t be revoked.”

The announcement was disappointing to activists in San Jose, who held their own news conference that same day demanding that the president cancel Fortuna Silver Mines’ concession.

Indigenous groups also sent an open letter to Lopez Obrador outlining their demands, and he has since promised to investigate corruption in the country’s Mining Fund, which supports communities living near mine sites.

Sanchez, the activist, says indigenous residents were never consulted on the San Jose mining project, and that the mine has also polluted the environment, affecting people’s health. Last October, heavy rain caused a tailings dam to overflow, with refuse from the mine leaking into a local river.

According to Camargo, the Fortuna representative, authorities found that mineral traces in the water were “within the tolerated limits.” He adds that the company provides medical services to the community. “We don’t consider that this contamination exists,” Camargo says. “It could be another one of their taboos.”

But many villagers still aren’t happy. “As well as the pollution that’s going to stay, there’s all the internal problems,” Sanchez says. “We’re talking about five people dead.”

But despite these promises to clean up the mining sector, Sanchez says she has little hope the president will take meaningful action against the company she says has torn her community apart.

“He always talked about how he was going to support the people,” she says of Lopez Obrador. “But we knew it was all talk … we knew that money is what rules. And right after he took office, it all became clear.”

