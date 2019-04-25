Honoree: WeWork at UMD Discovery District

Coworking provider WeWork made its first splash on a college campus last year, opening a location in College Park’s University of Maryland Discovery District. The 18,750-square-foot space now serves as an incubator of university entrepreneurship…

The 18,750-square-foot space now serves as an incubator of university entrepreneurship resources and private sector companies. The university leased the site, a former mechanical shop building, to developer Chesapeake Realty Partners and War Horse LLC, an investment company founded by former Under Armour executive Scott Plank. Chesapeake and War Horse landed the WeWork deal.

According to War Horse Cities Director Jim Mills, the WeWork hub is surrounded by several buzzy new developments in College Park, including the adjacent Hotel at the University of Maryland (a Best Real Estate Deal of 2017 honoree) and Capital One’s forthcoming Innovation Lab.

The deal closed Feb. 6, 2018, and WeWork officially opened in December. The space includes standard WeWork offerings, such as private offices, dedicated desks and more.

