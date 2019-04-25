Honoree: The St. James

What was once the headquarters for Washington Gas and Electric is now a massive playground for Greater Washington residents looking to get in shape, train for a sport or grab a meal from “Top Chef”…

Kendrick Ashton and Craig Dixon, local residents who founded the St. James sports and entertainment complex in Springfield, knew that D.C. was a great sports town that lacked training facilities, says Mike Gill, senior vice president of acquisitions for the project’s developer, Akridge. The pair devised a concept that offers fitness options, as well as sports training and family excursions.

The site has dual ice rinks, a turf field, an Olympic-sized pool, an indoor water park, gymnastics center, climbing wall, tennis and squash courts, batting cages, golf simulators and an “American Ninja Warrior”-like obstacle course. There is also a spa, restaurants, retail and birthday party rooms.

