Honoree: One Freedom Plaza

Sometimes it’s the little things that make a D.C. building stand out. But a 13-story office building with windows that actually open? That’s a big deal. Even in the era of green buildings, it’s rare…

Sometimes it’s the little things that make a D.C. building stand out.

But a 13-story office building with windows that actually open? That’s a big deal. Even in the era of green buildings, it’s rare to find a structure that allows tenants to let in a breeze. But at 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, now you can.

The design element is one of many by Chicago architect Helmut Jahn and developer Quadrangle Development Corp. that make the nearly 300,000-square-foot building stand out. The glass and stainless steel structure — an “elegant and simple design,” as a Commission of Fine Arts review put it — also boasts a dramatic interior atrium and nine-story floating staircase connecting the offices of anchor tenant Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The law firm’s top floor is two stories, flooded with sunlight and monument views.

Other tenants can take in those same views from the building’s 3,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. As Quadrangle President Christopher Gladstone puts it, the views down…