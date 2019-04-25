202
Honoree: Metro HQ

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:11 pm 04/25/2019 09:11pm
From the first day that General Manager Paul Wiedefeld walked into the current Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority headquarters at 600 Fifth St. NW, he knew they needed to move into another home.

The building was aging and in dire need of updates — there had been no major work on the site since 1974, Wiedefeld says.

“We wanted to improve the working conditions, attract employees, save dollars for the agency and taxpayers and be part of supporting what’s happening in the region,” he says.

Metro leadership found all that and more when it learned from a local developer that The Reporters Building, near L’Enfant Plaza, was potentially going into foreclosure. Metro quickly negotiated to buy the building before a foreclosure auction and was able to purchase it for less than what the previous owner had paid for it, says Nina Albert, Metro’s managing director of real estate and parking. Metro paid $51.3 million in November 2018, while former owner Joss Realty Partners…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
