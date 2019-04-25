Honoree: Leidos HQ at Reston Town Center

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s commitment to Reston will soon be on full display on the Reston Town Center skyline. After an 18-month search across Greater Washington, the government IT contractor announced in January 2018 that it…

After an 18-month search across Greater Washington, the government IT contractor announced in January 2018 that it would consolidate its Reston operations from two buildings into one new Reston headquarters. Leidos signed a full-building lease with Boston Properties Inc. with plans to move into 17Fifty, a 17-story trophy office building designed by Shalom Baranes Associates, in early 2020.

The transaction involved JLL negotiating a lease at 17Fifty, as well as early termination of Leidos’ existing leases with Boston Properties at Freedom Square. Those were estimated to be worth more than $55 million.

“They decided that Reston Town Center was the best place to retain, recruit and maximize the talent that they needed to drive their business,” Richard Ellis, vice president of development for Boston Properties, says of Leidos’ decision.

The tech contractor is fully in…