Honoree: JPMorgan Chase in Anacostia

JPMorgan Chase & Co. rolled out a massive retail banking expansion in the Washington area last year with a blitz of marketing, including roving Chase-branded food trucks with free snacks. The financial juggernaut’s plans for…

JPMorgan Chase & Co. rolled out a massive retail banking expansion in the Washington area last year with a blitz of marketing, including roving Chase-branded food trucks with free snacks.

The financial juggernaut’s plans for the D.C. region are just as ambitious: JPMorgan Chase promised to commit up to $4.5 billion in local lending and to hire 700 new employees.

The D.C. expansion includes plans to open 70 new branches in the region, with about 20 percent in low-income neighborhoods, including wards 7 and 8 in the District. In Anacostia, JPMorgan Chase’s retail tenant representative Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors investigated available retail opportunities in line with the branding presence desired for one of the company’s first D.C. branches.

Executing the retail lease for the Anacostia branch that JPMorgan opened in November 2018 at 2200 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE required creativity. The space was occupied by Uniontown Bar & Grill, and the restaurant owner wanted…