Honoree: Fannie Mae at Reston Gateway

Fannie Mae’s new D.C. headquarters at Carr Properties’ Midtown Center may nab more headlines, but it was a 15-year Fannie Mae lease in Reston that had real estate watchers buzzing in February 2018. In an…

Fannie Mae’s new D.C. headquarters at Carr Properties’ Midtown Center may nab more headlines, but it was a 15-year Fannie Mae lease in Reston that had real estate watchers buzzing in February 2018.

In an effort to consolidate its Northern Virginia offices, the financial services company signed on to lease 850,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ forthcoming Reston Gateway, adjacent to the future Reston Town Center Metro station. Fannie Mae began its search in the summer of 2017, eventually landing on the Reston project, which will bring 4,500 employees to a site that will comprise some 3.5 million square feet of mixed-use.

It was the largest lease — private or public sector — inked in Greater Washington in 2018.

“Due to the size of the overall development, the phasing of the project and the multiple development blocks and amenities, defining the individual components that make up the building and the leased premises may have been one of the more complicated aspects of…