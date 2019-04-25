Honoree: Exo Reston

202
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:22 pm 04/25/2019 09:22pm
Don’t have an eye for window treatments? One Reston apartment complex may have the solution.

When Exo Reston came online in summer 2018, it brought with it self-tinting windows in every unit and amenity space — a first for a residential apartment building in North America, according to developer Greystar.

The smart windows, from California-based View Inc., allow residents to control tinting via an app. The windows also lend a unique look to the complex’s twin towers — they shift color from a dark blue to blue-green exterior depending on the light.

“We see this as the way of the future,” Brandon Wright, senior director of development at Greystar, says. “You look at Reston Town Center and you see a lot of 1980s-era buildings. It’s not like we’re looking to change everything, just modernize it and stick out from our competition.” 

The LEED Gold-certified residential community includes two, 16-story buildings with 457 one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in rent…

