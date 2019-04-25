Honoree: Eaton D.C.

It’s a hotel, it’s a coworking space, it’s a radio station, it’s an art gallery, it’s — all of the above. For the multifaceted Eaton D.C., one label hardly fits all. In addition to a…

For the multifaceted Eaton D.C., one label hardly fits all. In addition to a 209-room hotel, the Franklin Square space offers coworking, buzzy restaurants from the likes of chef Tim Ma, community space and more.

Founder Katherine Lo — a former exec with Langham Hospitality Group and daughter of billionaire and hotel magnate Lo Ka Shui — says she hopes the venue supports “people working to make the world a better place” by providing a platform “for progressive voices to meet, share, mingle, create and act.”

With that goal in mind, Eaton D.C.’s coworking space, Eaton House, provides space for up to 370 members while an in-house radio station, 50-seat cinema, art gallery and coffee shop also encourage collaboration.

The building, formerly the Sheraton Four Points and later an independent hotel, underwent a full renovation after the new owner bought it…