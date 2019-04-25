202
Home » Latest News » Honoree: Eaton D.C.

Honoree: Eaton D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:27 pm 04/25/2019 09:27pm
Share

It’s a hotel, it’s a coworking space, it’s a radio station, it’s an art gallery, it’s — all of the above.

For the multifaceted Eaton D.C., one label hardly fits all. In addition to a 209-room hotel, the Franklin Square space offers coworking, buzzy restaurants from the likes of chef Tim Ma, community space and more.

Founder Katherine Lo — a former exec with Langham Hospitality Group and daughter of billionaire and hotel magnate Lo Ka Shui — says she hopes the venue supports “people working to make the world a better place” by providing a platform “for progressive voices to meet, share, mingle, create and act.” 

With that goal in mind, Eaton D.C.’s coworking space, Eaton House, provides space for up to 370 members while an in-house radio station, 50-seat cinema, art gallery and coffee shop also encourage collaboration.

The building, formerly the Sheraton Four Points and later an independent hotel, underwent a full renovation after the new owner bought it…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!