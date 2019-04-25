Honoree: Discovery Place

202
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:31 pm 04/25/2019 09:31pm
Although there was plenty of competition to buy Silver Spring’s Discovery Place, Foulger-Pratt CEO Cameron Pratt was always confident his company would prevail. 

“We are one of the largest landlords in Silver Spring,” Pratt says. “Discovery knew their leaving Silver Spring would have an impact and they wanted to minimize that. They wanted to make sure the new owner would care for the building and care for Silver Spring.”

Discovery put the building up for sale after announcing in early 2018 that it would move its corporate headquarters to New York. Foulger-Pratt paid $70 million — about $127 a square foot — in a deal significantly less than the appraised value of $147 million. The company plans to invest $15 million to transform it to a multitenant building.

In 1998, then-Montgomery County Executive Doug Duncan convinced Discovery to make the move from Bethesda, hoping to catalyze the redevelopment of the blighted area. The company made the move five years later.

