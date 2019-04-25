Honoree: Capital One Tower

The ability to set a record will fast earn projects a best real estate deal designation. That’s the case with Capital One’s dominating headquarters, which at 470 feet tops all other buildings in Greater Washington.…

The ability to set a record will fast earn projects a best real estate deal designation. That’s the case with Capital One’s dominating headquarters, which at 470 feet tops all other buildings in Greater Washington.

The 31-story tower, which delivered in December 2018, sits on a 4-acre campus known as “Block B” to Capital One associates. The McLean site includes underground parking, a park, and space for ongoing construction and expansion. The corporate campus as it stands now, however, differs from what Capital One originally had in mind. The corporate campus’ initial design in 2000 was “an inward-looking, private corporate suburban campus,” according to Capital One Vice President of Design and Construction Barry Mark.

By 2010, a new master plan revamped the original, dwarfing Capital One’s first version by almost 4 million square feet. The new model included a multi-use, urban building that opened up to the community. Construction on the tower began in November 2014,…