Honoree: Appian HQ

When software company Appian moves from its current headquarters in Reston Town Center to Gannett’s former home in Tysons this June, CEO Matthew Calkins says, “it will feel like coming home.” Over the last two…

When software company Appian moves from its current headquarters in Reston Town Center to Gannett’s former home in Tysons this June, CEO Matthew Calkins says, “it will feel like coming home.”

Over the last two decades, Appian has grown up in Northern Virginia and is just beginning to make its mark, Calkins says. “This is the first time we ever really had our name on a building. We were always subleasing and taking a little floor here and there. By having a building, we’re taking a place in the community.”

The publicly traded company’s move to Tysons also brings 600 new jobs to the neighborhood. The 12.5-year lease for 200,000 square feet in the Jones Branch Drive building was officially signed April 17, complete with a press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam. The lease was a win for real estate group Tamares, which purchased the building from Gannett for $270 million in 2015. It ended speculation that Appian might end up relocating out of state.

When Calkins first…