Honoree: Alexander Court

What was once two separate Class B buildings — 2001 K St. and 2000 L St. NW — came together in a new 1,046,041-square-foot trophy building in the heart of the D.C. business district last year.

Developer Rockrose was already in a joint venture with New York’s Spitzer Enterprises, the owner of 2001 K St., when 2000 L was put on the market.

“We told them they would have an advantage if they could combine 2000 L with the 2001 K,” says Derek Wood, principal at Fox Architects. Rockrose could create a larger footprint, allowing the company to add to the building’s density and expand vertically with a 205,272-square-foot, four-story addition.

Combining an office built in 1968 (2000 L) with another from 1998 (2001 K) wasn’t easy.

“We took an asset that was well past its prime, stripped it down and increased it vertically,” Wood says of the 2000 L structure. They also moved the lobby from the middle of L Street to the corner and created a dramatic 12-story, glass atrium.…