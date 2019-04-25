202
Honoree: 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 25, 2019 9:36 pm 04/25/2019 09:36pm
Built in 1978 when Brutalist architecture was popular in D.C., 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW has historically been a building full of law firms. But all of that is about to change when its final tenant, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, moves out in August. 

The Meridian Group and WeWork Property Investors purchased the building for $136.5 million in November from Boston Properties. Rather than demolish the building, the 50-50 joint venture partners plan to renovate it for a younger, hipper tenant — WeWork. At the same time they closed on the acquisition of the building, they announced the popular coworking company had pre-leased 30 percent (more than 100,000 square feet).

“Getting a lease and acquisition done at the same time is about as complicated as it gets,” says Salem Tierce, a senior vice president at Meridian. “You don’t actually have ownership of the building when the tenant is signing the lease. And it’s so early in the renovation, it’s difficult to tell the tenant…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

