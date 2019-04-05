Home listings in Greater Washington shrinking as national inventory grows

Fewer houses are available for sale in Greater Washington, bucking a national trend of increased inventory, according to a report in Realtor.com. While national housing inventory grew by 4% year-over-year in March, the number of…

Fewer houses are available for sale in Greater Washington, bucking a national trend of increased inventory, according to a report in Realtor.com.

While national housing inventory grew by 4% year-over-year in March, the number of active listings in Greater Washington experienced a 14% year-over-year decrease. Only St. Louis had a bigger drop, with the number of listings falling 19 percent.

Realtor.com said inventory in the 50 largest U.S. metros grew 9%, a slight decrease from February’s 11% year-over-year bump.

Greater Washington had 16,315 active listings in March. That number includes 9,256 homes newly listed in March alone, a 12 percent decrease from last year. The median listing price in the D.C. region was $445,050 in March.

One reason? The pending arrival of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, which the Seattle company said in November will be located in Arlington County. We looked at the listings — or lack thereof — in Crystal City in a recent story.

“With Amazon’s…