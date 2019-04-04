Hewsons take loss on Potomac home

After Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson and her husband, James, bought a new house in McLean a year ago, they listed their Potomac home, which they had purchased in 2010 for $3.4…

After Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson and her husband, James, bought a new house in McLean a year ago, they listed their Potomac home, which they had purchased in 2010 for $3.4 million.

Public records show a trust affiliated with James Hewson sold the home late last year for $2.7 million, meaning the couple took a $700,000 loss when they crossed the Potomac River.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bath house, built in 1998, sits in the gated Rapley Preserve community. It features an elevator and a separate apartment, according to listings. The 15,379-square-foot home on just under an acre was listed by Wendy Banner of Long & Foster Real Estate; she did not return an email seeking comment. The Hewsons, who declined to comment through a Lockheed spokeswoman, had listed it for $3.2 million.

Click here for a tour of the home.

The couple traded it for a home off of Georgetown Pike with more acreage for $5.45 million.

Hewson, now in her sixth year leading the world’s largest…